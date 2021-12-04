Falmouth man indicted on second-degree murder charge in woman's death

A 34-year-old Falmouth man was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 8 death of Danielle Taylor in Falmouth, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

Cleber Mariano was also indicted on charges of assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation and assault with intent to murder, O'Keefe said in a statement Friday.

On Feb. 8, Falmouth police went to the CapeWind Waterfront Resort at 34 Maravista Ave. Ext. for a well-being check after receiving a call from friends of the resident, according to police. When police arrived at the motel, they found Taylor, 30, lying unconscious on the floor.

Taylor was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the police said. Mariano was taken by MedFlight to a hospital in Rhode Island with neck and hand injuries.

The two had been in a previous dating relationship, according to O'Keefe's statement.

Mariano, who is still being held without bail, will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior court on the indictments, the statement said.

A mother of five, Taylor loved spending time with her children as well as her nieces and nephews, her sister Nikki Warren said in an interview with the Times in February. Taylor was taking psychology classes and had worked different jobs, including as a certified nursing assistant and as a housekeeper for ShoreWay Acres Inn in Falmouth, Warren said.

Taylor's sister Crystal Stewart said she had talked to Taylor a couple of weeks before she died and Taylor had told her she had just finished school for nursing.

Mariano and Taylor were together on and off for 10 years, Stewart said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Falmouth man indicted on second-degree murder in woman's death