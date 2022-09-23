Falmouth police investigate fatal stabbing on Davisville Road Thursday

EAST FALMOUTH — A man was fatally stabbed Thursday evening in front of his home, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said at the scene.

Falmouth police were called to a disturbance at 6:25 pm in front of 250 Davisville Road, he said. When they arrived, they found Doug Rose, 41, bleeding significantly from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Police investigate a fatal stabbing at 250 Davisville Road in East Falmouth Thursday night. Doug Rose, 41 was found bleeding by police who responded to the scene.

O’Keefe described the Davisville Road home as a “flop house,” where various people live on and off.

Although medical treatment was rendered, Rose died, O’Keefe said.

Police have a couple of suspects and were looking for them late Thursday night, O’Keefe said. The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

