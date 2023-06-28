Falmouth Police warn public of dangers of drink spiking while case at local establishment is probed

Falmouth Police are warning the public of the dangers of drink spiking while investigators are looking into an incident at a local establishment, police said Wednesday.

Drink spiking is when a perpetrator puts drugs or alcohol into your drink without your knowledge, often with detrimental substances that affect your behavior and awareness to your surroundings.

A preliminary investigation found that the Cape Cod establishment in the recent case “is not responsible for the alleged incident,” police said in a statement. Police would not identify the establishment where the alleged drink spiking incident occurred.

Police said most commonly, so-called “date rape drugs” are used to spike a drink before a sexual assault. Date rape drugs can come in powder or liquid form, and they may not have an unusual taste or smell.

As a result, if your drink has been spiked, it’s unlikely that you’ll see, smell or taste any difference, police said. Some drugs, such as GHB, may taste slightly salty or smell unusual.

If you think your drink’s been tampered with, do not drink it – tell a trusted friend or relative immediately or staff member of the establishment.

Police advise anyone who begins to feel strange or more intoxicated than normal while socializing or eating out to get help immediately. Call or text a close friend or relative, and alert a server or bartender, a medical professional and the police.

If you are not with anyone, call 911, or call out for help, police advised. If you feel unwell, someone you trust should call 911 for you immediately, and tell the medical responders that you suspect your drink has been spiked.

Report the incident to the police as soon as possible, police said.

To avoid becoming the victim of a tampered drink, police advise:

• Never leave your drink unattended, and keep an eye on your friends’ drinks.

• Only accept drinks from someone you trust or a server.

• Consider sticking to bottled drinks and avoiding punch bowls or jugs of cocktails.

• Before going out, let someone know where you’re going and what time you expect to be home.

• Make plans for your journey home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

