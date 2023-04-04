False active shooter call prompts lockdown of 3 Hawaii schools

Apr. 4—A hoax phone call prompted a lockdown at three schools in Waiakea this morning, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police dispatch received a call just after 9:05 a.m. of a student with a firearm at Waiakea High School who had shot multiple students.

As officers were responding to the scene, the call was determined to be a hoax after the school administration was contacted and reported there was no active shooter on campus, police said.

Waiakea High, Waiakea Intermediate School and Waiakea Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the seriousness of the call.

The lockdown was lifted at about 9:45 a.m. after police completed a search of the campus.

Police have opened a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also contact Det. Gavin Kagimoto at 808-961-2276.