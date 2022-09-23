False active shooter reported at Catholic Central HS, among 4 in Ohio

Sep. 23—Police in Springfield were one of at least four Ohio law enforcement agencies Friday morning to receive false reports of an active shooter at a school.

Active shooters were reported at Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton, Princeton High School in suburban Cincinnati and Licking Valley Local Schools in Newark.

"These types of false calls are a serious criminal act. They can create needless panic and anxiety for our children, their parents and the community at large," said Springfield police Chief Lee Graf. "We will take every measure to investigate this incident and determine and identify the person or persons responsible."

A call was made at 10:31 a.m. to the Clark County dispatch's non-emergency number reporting an active shooter inside Catholic Central High School at 1200 E. High St.

Springfield Police Division officers were at the school within two minutes and immediately entered the school. Clark County Sheriff's deputies also responded, according to a release from the city.

"Upon making contact with the staff, it became apparent that there wasn't a problem at the school, and no one was harmed," the release stated. "However, officers still went room-to-room as a precautionary measure."

Following the report of the shooter, the city issued a statement shortly after 11 a.m. that it was a hoax: "There is NOT a shooter, and students and staff are safe. Springfield police are on scene. There is NO threat at Catholic Central High School, and the school is not closing."

The Ohio School Safety Center announced Friday afternoon that it is working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center as well as schools and local law enforcement to support their efforts in investigation of the active shooter threats made in Ohio schools.

Catholic Central remained open and dismissed at normal time Friday afternoon. However, police and school officials worked together to set up an area for parents who wanted to pick up their children.

Belmont High School in Dayton was put on lockdown at 10:35 a.m. after police received a prank call, said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton told WCPO in Cincinnati the false active shooter report appears to be part of a national hoax.

"We've received reports from other districts around the country as well as locally of similar reports," Burton said.

Graf said he was pound of the quick response of the officers and deputies.

"I also want to thank the community for their calm and measured response to this situation, as well as the staff and administration at Catholic Central for their assistance and cooperation throughout this incident," Graf said.