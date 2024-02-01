False active shooter scare at UNC Charlotte, CMPD says

Police are investigating a false active shooter scare at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Around noon on Thursday, the university asked people to avoid police activity near the College of Education building around noon on Thursday.

“Please avoid the area until further notice,” school officials said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they helped evacuate a building at the request of university police. They said there is no evidence of an active shooter.

“All students and staff are safe,” CMPD said.

Around 12:20 p.m., the university said the scene was all clear.

