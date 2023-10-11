False advertising lawsuit against North Carolina-made Texas Pete dismissed

TechCrunch

Thread (not to be confused with Threads), a startup developing a robotics platform to collect inspection data for utilities, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Badlands Capital with participation from Minnkota Power Cooperative, Generational Partners, Rosecliff Ventures, Excell Partners, Homegrown Capital and Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund North Dakota. The three met at the University of North Dakota while creating software for FedEx, and -- building on that experience -- decided to refocus their efforts on digitizing and modernizing energy assets, like wind turbines.