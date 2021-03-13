False alarm for bomb squad in Salem: Police say Manchester trio had empty pipe bombs

Mar. 13—Salem police called the bomb squad Friday evening after officers saw what appeared to be pipe bombs, but the bombs were inert, Salem police said.

Salem police pulled a car over on Pelham Road just after 5 p.m., for what they said was an expired registration. Lt. Robert Genest of the Salem Police Department said officers saw what appeared to be pipe bombs in the car, and called the state police bomb squad.

Genest said state police determined there was no explosive material in the pipe bombs, and the investigation into those is ongoing. But, Genest said, all three people in the car were arrested on other charges.

Diane Espaillat, 35, and Brandi Hamm, 29, both of Manchester, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Genest said both refused bail, and will appear Monday in Rockingham Country Superior Court. Robert Matteson, 28, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant from Hillsborough County, Genest said.