False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking. SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit on Friday, April 23, when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday, April 26. The error is under review. (NASA via AP)
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk.

It turns out there was no object and no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday. The false alarm is under review.

Lt. Col. Erin Dick, a spokeswoman for Space Command, said it was believed at the time that an object was going to come close to the newly launched SpaceX capsule carrying a crew to the International Space Station.

“However, we quickly realized this was a reporting error,” she wrote in an email, “and that there was never a collision threat because there was no object at risk of colliding with the capsule.”

She declined to comment further, saying additional information should be available later this week once they understand what happened.

Astronauts typically get a fair amount of advance notice of potential close calls, with enough time to even dodge out of the way, if necessary. Friday’s situation, however, popped up quickly — just several hours after liftoff.

The Space Command’s 18th Space Control Squadron immediately alerted NASA. Then SpaceX and NASA notified the astronauts, urging them to put on their suits and lower their helmet visors. The drama played out live on NASA TV.

The U.S., French and Japanese astronauts had practiced this many times before flight, according to NASA spokesman Kelly Humphries.

“Of course, we’re always happy to hear that there never was a threat, but we’re also glad the procedures were in place and the crew would have been ready if the threat had been real,” he said.

The Dragon capsule and its crew safely reached the space station on Saturday, with no further surprises. The new arrivals will spend six months there.

Based at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, the 18th Space Control Squadron is tracking more than 32,000 objects in orbit, mostly defunct satellites and rocket parts. Some is as small as 4 inches (10 diameters). Even something that little can do big damage to a spacecraft at high speed. The space station is particularly vulnerable because of its sprawling size.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic U.S. Representative Tim Ryan launches run for Senate

    Veteran U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Monday said he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rob Portman, as he and his fellow Democrats battle to hang onto their slim majorities in Congress in the 2022 elections. Since being elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, Ryan, 48, has cast himself as a voice for working-class voters, many of whom have fallen on hard times in his northeast Ohio congressional district that at one time was an epicenter of U.S. industrial might. "Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind," Ryan said.

  • Mars helicopter flies farther and faster than ever before

    The tiny helicopter has now flown further and faster on Mars than it ever did on Earth.

  • Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

    A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, told reporters the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was too serious a topic for the panel reviewing it to have a divided focus. "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida.

  • Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

    The International Space Station's population swelled to 11 on Saturday with the jubilant arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

  • Analyst Report: Intel Corp.

    Intel supplies the computing industry with the chips, boards, systems and software that are the primary components of computer architecture. Intel has also expanded through acquisitions, although these businesses are now being reviewed and in some cases sold to other semiconductor firms. Intel has the largest market share in the semiconductor industry, with $77.9 billion in 2020 sales.

  • Turkmenistan observes new holiday honoring the Alabay dog

    The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan on Sunday celebrated its new state holiday honoring the native Alabay dog breed. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov established the holiday to be observed on the same day that Turkmenistan lauds its Akhla-Teke horse, a breed known for its speed and endurance. Last year he unveiled a 15-meter (50-foot) golden statue of the dog in the capital, Ashgabat.

  • Whitest white paint could help fight climate change

    Typical commercial white paints reflect only 80% to 90% of sunlight and fail to help buildings stay cool during the day. For the past six years, mechanical engineer Xiulin Ruan at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and his colleagues sought to create whiter paints to cool buildings "similar to an air conditioner, but without the need of electricity," he said. The one that performed best is based on barium sulfate, a compound used to whiten photo paper and cosmetics.

  • Brad Keselowski wins in overtime for 6th Talladega victory

    Brad Keselowski ties Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon for second on the career wins list at Talladega. Dale Earnhardt has 10 wins.

  • NASCAR President defends not approving Jennifer Jo Cobb for Talladega Cup race

    NASCAR President Steve Phelps said series officials determined: 'Jennifer did not have the experience necessary in order to run in the Cup race.'

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The most breathtaking space pictures of 2021 so far include a black hole, the "Lost Galaxy" and Jupiter's jet streams.

    NASA has shared some mesmerizing space pictures taken this year. Here are the highlights.

  • Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

    The 93rd Academy Awards red-carpet fashion is on view at Union Station in Los Angeles, where the Oscars 2021 arrivals are happening.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • New U.S. census data will show which states gain or lose House seats

    The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday will release the data that determines whether states gain or lose congressional seats and Electoral College votes, setting the stage for a pitched battle over redistricting that could reshape political power in Washington for a decade. Under the U.S. Constitution, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the votes in the Electoral College that determines the U.S. president every four years are divided among the 50 states based on population, with every state receiving at least one congressional seat. The seats are reapportioned every 10 years following the decennial census count.

  • EU will allow vaccinated American tourists to visit this summer

    This summer, American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times on Sunday. Nonessential travel to the EU has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic, with just a few exceptions. The United States has been quickly vaccinating people — 42.2 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — and as all three are European Medicines Agency-approved, "this will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," von der Leyen said. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA." Von der Leyen did not say when exactly American tourists will be able to arrive, only clarifying that restarting travel depends on"the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union." EU and U.S. officials have been spending the last several weeks discussing how to make vaccine certificates that are easily readable and will give American tourists the ability to travel without restrictions, the Times reports. Greece, which depends on tourists visiting in the summer, announced last week it will allow Americans to enter the country beginning on Monday, as long as they can show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersThe death of cities was greatly exaggeratedIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Companies can charge as much as $20,000 to remove slanderous claims from Google search results, NYT report found

    A New York Times reporter found a shadowy network behind slanderous sites and the hefty fees firms claim to remove the widely duplicated posts.

  • What is the difference between a State of the Union and joint address?

    Socially distanced speech will come on eve of 100 days of being in office

  • State of the Union 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • New Orleans' Troy Carter wins Louisiana's only Democrat seat in Congress

    Congressman-elect Troy Carter beat fellow Democratic state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in Saturday's runoff election.