False alarm threats in area schools bring swift responses

Apr. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — At least three Northern Michigan school districts responded to false alarm reports of violent threats in the past three days.

Alanson Public School shut down and sent students home for the afternoon Thursday as Emmet County sheriff's deputies and other first responders searched the building's hallways and classrooms.

On Wednesday, East Jordan Middle/High School went into lockdown after a student reported overhearing threats from a stranger.

On Tuesday, Central Grade School staff in Traverse City investigated a "potential incident" involving suspected threats of violence.

In each instance, officials found that no credible threat existed.

Prior to these three incidents, the East Jordan Police Department investigated a separate alleged firearm threat, reported by students, at East Jordan Middle/High School last week. Police also found no weapons on the premises that day.

But, in contrast to the events this week, that situation led to one suspension after law enforcement officers seized evidence from the accused student's home. Police said this week that they are still investigating that initial East Jordan incident.

In Alanson, classrooms went on lockdown Thursday morning after a young student, aged 4 or 5, reported seeing a gun in a high schooler's back pocket, Emmet County Undersheriff Matt Leirstein said.

School administrators pulled up security footage to identify students who were in the area of the school during the time frame specified. The school resources officers interviewed all of those students, but found no evidence that they had any weapons, Leirstein said.

"They were actually in shock," he said. "In his words, it was pretty evident that they did not have a firearm on them."

Law enforcement officers believe the object may have been a cell phone or a video game controller instead.

While the students were on lockdown, officers conducted locker searches throughout the school. Later, they sent all the students home to conduct a more thorough schoolwide search. The department brought in two Michigan State Police search dogs, who had been training in Grayling earlier that day, Leirstein said.

Story continues

In East Jordan on Wednesday, the school went on lockdown after one student reported overhearing a stranger "talking about hurting someone" in the bathroom, according to a press release posted on the East Jordan Police Department's Facebook page.

Officials later determined the "stranger" was a community member who was authorized to be in the building that day. That individual reportedly "muttered something to himself in the bathroom believing he was alone," according to the press release.

Due to the nature of the incident and the parties involved, Superintendent John VanWagoner was able to offer fewer details on the record about the reported threat at Central Grade School on Tuesday. But, he said, "at no point was there any kind of threat that was viable."

An email from Central Grade School Principal Jana DuGuay went out Wednesday informing parents of the incident, but also reiterating that there was no threat found.

"We always want to make sure that we have the safety of our students and staff in mind at all times, and we will do everything to make sure that comes to be," said VanWagoner.

Regarding Thursday's incident in Alanson, Leirstein said he was encouraged by the collaboration between his office and other agencies in responding to the incident.

The Michigan State Police and officers from at least five other police departments, as well as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Emmet County EMS lent mutual aid. The Alanson Fire Department opened their fire station so that students could be picked up by parents.

The incident proved the sheriff's department is well-prepared to handle future incidents involving actual threats, Leirstein said.

Leirstein said he didn't think there was any "rhyme or reason," to these reports all happening so suddenly, except that students are more aware of their surroundings and more comfortable speaking up when they think something's wrong.

When these situations crop up, the undersheriff said he's impressed "by kids coming forward with this kind of stuff and reporting."