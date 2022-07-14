‘False call’ at Fort Worth Walmart triggered evacuation Wednesday afternoon, police say

Multiple residents on social media reported they saw a heavy police presence at a Fort Worth Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the area said the Walmart, located at 6300 Oakmont Blvd. at the intersection with Hulen Street, was evacuated in response to reports that an armed suicidal person might have been locked inside a bathroom.

Police, however, said the report was unsubstantiated after their investigation, calling it “a false call.”

“Officers made the scene and were unable to find anyone,” said Tracy Carter, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, on Thursday.

No further details were provided by Carter.