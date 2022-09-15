‘False call’ of a shooter at North High School in Wichita: officials

A false call about a shooting at North High School was made Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A 911 emergency communications supervisor said it was a false call, that there was no shooting or shots fired. The call started around 2 p.m. Minutes later officers talked over the police scanner about going through the school.

Police also appeared to be using cell phone towers to try and locate where the call came from.

One officer said at 2:09 p.m. that the school doors were open and “staff don’t have a clue” that there was any call of a threat. Another officer said students were walking around even though they were supposed to be on lockdown.

“There isn’t a shooting,” Wichita Public Schools spokesperson Susan Arensman said in an email. “Someone made a false call. (Wichita Police Department) is investigating.”

The reported false call comes the same week that the school board approved spending $1.5 million to put metal detectors at all the high schools after a spate of brawls, school security deploying pepper spray and students arrested with guns.

In the first two weeks of this school year, Wichita staff found five guns at high schools — including at two East, one at Heights and one at North, records obtained through the Kansas Open Records Act show.

That surpasses the number of guns found at Wichita schools for entire school year in 2018 and equals the number of guns found in 2020. Last year, eleven guns were recovered at Wichita public schools.

Police were still at the school as of 2:20 p.m.