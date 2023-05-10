False calls in Carbondale prompt arrest, struggle

May 9—A woman suspected of being under the influence of drugs kicked Carbondale police officers, somehow undid a handcuff and climbed through an opening in a police car's plexiglass partition so she could scream into the radio, police said.

The incident unfolded after multiple 911 calls Monday night in which Tammy Roman, 46, falsely reported someone was following her, according to a criminal complaint.

Roman, 110 Prospect St., Waymart, seemed under the influence of something and said she had not slept in several days, according to police. Paranoid, she believed people were following her.

After several calls, officers arrested her for making false 911 reports and for causing a disturbance in public and at several businesses.

She had several loose pills in her purse, which she claimed she had a prescription for but did not have on hand. The pills were amphetamines and buprenorphine, which is used to treat pain and opioid addition.

The police let her have a cigarette to calm down, but she refused to get in their car and she kicked officers in the groin and legs. During a struggle to handcuff her, she urinated on them, which prompted a felony charge for assault by prisoner.

While in the back of the police car, she managed to undo a handcuff and then climbed through the vehicle's plexiglass window divider to grab a police radio microphone and scream on the radio. After a struggle, police secured her handcuffs.

Roman also faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, false reports to law enforcement and related offenses. She remains at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 22.

