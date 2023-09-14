False claim that Biden family members admitted president died in 2019 | Fact check

The claim: Biden’s family admitted he died and was replaced by an actor in 2019

A Sept. 6 article from The People’s Voice claims members of the first family made a shocking announcement about President Joe Biden.

“Biden’s Family Admit (sic) He Died and Was Replaced By an Actor in 2019,” reads the article’s headline.

The article was shared more than 200 times on Facebook in a week, according to the social media analytics tool CrowdTangle. Other versions of the claim continue to circulate on Facebook.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence a member of the Biden family made such a statement. The article was published by a website that regularly publishes fabricated stories.

Biden family members did not announce death of president

No reputable news outlet has reported that a member of the Biden family made such a revelation and The People's Voice article does not provide any evidence of such a development.

There is likewise no mention of such an admission, or a statement refuting such an allegation, anywhere on the White House or Biden campaign websites.

The People's Voice, previously known as NewsPunch, has a lengthy history of publishing fabricated stories, many of which have been debunked by USA TODAY.

Fact check: Satirical video about Joe Biden's secret death circulates, taken seriously by some

Some versions of the claim on other social media platforms use a video purportedly showing Naomi Biden, the president’s granddaughter, admitting the president died and was replaced by a body double.

But that video was originally posted by a satirical social media account, as USA TODAY previously reported. The person in the video, Kass Theaz, does not resemble the real Naomi Biden.

USA TODAY has also previously debunked claims that the president has a body double.

USA TODAY reached out to The People’s Voice for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact also debunked this claim.

