False claim that forecaster changed weather maps for 'brainwashing' operation | Fact check

The claim: Post implies forecast map was changed as part of climate change 'brainwashing' operation

A July 30 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows two maps of Europe. One shows temperatures and symbols − such as a sun or rain cloud − superimposed over a green-toned background.

It is labeled "zondag 29 Juli 2018," or, translated from Dutch, "Sunday July 29, 2018."

The second map shows temperatures and city names superimposed over a firey red, orange and yellow background. It is undated, but labeled "Weer & Radar."

"2018 Vs now," reads the caption. "Check the temps they are the same. This is another brain washing op."

"Mind games totally," wrote a commenter. "Trying to control totally. Stand firm and together."

The post was shared more than 2,000 times in a week.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim − that the 2018 map graphics were changed to present a scarier depiction of similar, current temperatures − is wrong. The two maps are produced by two separate Dutch weather websites that use different graphics. The website that produces the map with the fiery red tones used similar graphics in 2018.

Social media post compares maps produced by different weather channels

The 2018 green-toned map with temperatures and weather symbols is produced by Weerplaza, whereas the red-toned map is produced by Weer & Radar.

While the second map is undated, archived posts from X, formerly Twitter, show that Weer & Radar also used a firey red color scheme in 2018.

Early August weather forecasts for Spain and Italy show that Weerplaza continues to use green-toned graphics similar to those of 2018.

Fact check: Subtitles wrongly frame Mexican weather broadcast as global warming critique

Multiple independent climate agencies have documented global warming driven by human greenhouse gas emissions.

Story continues

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The implied claim was also debunked by Reuters.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maps by two websites, not altered to exagerate warming | Fact check