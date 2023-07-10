False claim KFC is using 'lab-grown' meat in products | Fact check

The claim: KFC is using lab-grown meat in its products

A July 8 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims a major fast food chain is using a newly-approved method to make products for consumers.

"KFC is serving the lab grown meat in their stores!!!!!!" reads the post. "Be warned!"

A similar claim that KFC and Tyson Foods partnered with lab-grown meat companies was shared more than 1,300 times in one day.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The company is not currently using lab-grown meat in its products in the U.S. or elsewhere. KFC Russia experimented with it in 2020, but that was a one-time occurrence that has since ended, a spokesperson told USA TODAY. KFC is not one of the companies recently approved to use the method for consumer food products.

Feds allow two California companies to sell lab-grown chicken, not KFC

The Department of Agriculture approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells for the first time in June, as the Associated Press reported. The approval allows two California companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to use the method to produce meat for restaurants and grocery stores. It is not an across-the-board approval for all companies.

Fact check: False claim study found Bill Gates-backed meat causes cancer

KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, experimented with the method outside of the U.S. market at one time, but it is not currently used in its products.

“When KFC had operations in Russia in 2020, KFC Russia did make an announcement on cell-cultured meat, which was just a one-time experiment and not part of a long-term strategy,” KFC spokesperson Meredith Krones told USA TODAY. “Rest assured that we remain focused on providing the high-quality KFC food that our customers know, love and crave.”

KFC ended operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine and sold the KFC business in the country to local operator Smart Service Ltd. in April.

A cook prepares a sample piece of lab-grown meat. The food and Drug Administration says it's safe to eat.

Some versions of this claim included references to Tyson Foods chicken, but those are also incorrect.

Tyson Foods in 2018 invested in both Memphis Meats, now known as Upside Foods, and Future Meat Technologies, which produce meat directly from animal cells. The company told USA TODAY it does not use the method itself.

“These allegations are false,” said Tyson Foods spokesperson Derek Burleson. “Tyson Foods does not sell any cultured meat products.”

Africa Check previously debunked a claim that KFC was using lab-grown meat in its products.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, KFC isn't using 'lab-grown meat' in restaurants| Fact check