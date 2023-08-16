False claim LGBTQ+ expert at UN told Christians to accept pedophilia | Fact check

The claim: UN chief says Christians who don’t accept pedophilia will be excluded from society

An Aug. 10 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows an apparent news story with a photo of a man speaking at the United Nations.

“UN Chief: Christians Who Don’t Accept MAPs Will Be Excluded From Society,” reads the headline. The caption explains that “MAP” stands for minor-attracted person.

It received more than 400 likes in four days. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.

Our rating: False

The picture in the post shows Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the U.N.’s independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity protections, but he said he never made that statement. The claim misrepresents a report he gave in June and originated on a website known to spread misinformation.

False claims part of ‘well-identified playbook’ against LBGTQ+ people, expert says

In a response to USA TODAY, Madrigal-Borloz called the claim false.

“I have never made such a statement,” Madrigal-Borloz said.

The article in the post is an Aug. 6 story by The People’s Voice. It claims the U.N. urged people to embrace the legalization of pedophilia and warned they would not be allowed to participate in society if they refuse.

The headline of the story refers to the U.N. “chief,” but Madrigal-Borloz does not hold that title. The U.N.’s top official is Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and his name does not appear in the story.

It claims Madrigal-Borloz said freedom of religion can be tolerated only if religious people fully embrace an agenda that includes radical LGBTQ+ ideology.

But that mischaracterizes his presentation to the U.N. in June.

The U.N.’s Human Rights Council asked Madrigal-Borloz to gather evidence of violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, he said. His report explored how the rights to religious freedom can exist along with the rights to equality for LGBTQ+ people, and it outlined recommendations to help with that.

Neither the word “pedophilia” nor the acronym “MAP” appear in the 25-page report.

Pedophilia is a disorder often falsely connected to LGBTQ+ people as a way to demonize them, Madrigal-Borloz said.

"These and other false claims are part of a well-identified playbook that seeks to perpetuate discrimination and violence against LGBT persons and the impunity of perpetrators by portraying social inclusion of LGBT persons as a danger to society, prejudice that has damaged LGBT persons and those who love and respect them,” he said.

The People's Voice, previously known as NewsPunch, has repeatedly published fabricated stories, many of which USA TODAY has debunked.

USA TODAY reached out to The People’s Voice and to users who shared the post but did not immediately receive responses.

The Associated Press also debunked the story.

