False claim that Obama urged noncitizen immigrants to show up to polls | Fact check

The claim: Obama

A Dec. 29, 2023, Instagram video (direct link, archive link) claims former president Barack Obama is encouraging illegal voting.

"Obama tells immigrants to show up at the polling place that they cannot be stopped to vote (sic) if you're not a US Citizen," reads the on-screen caption. "28th Amendment of the Constitution says different even a legal resident cannot vote a green card holder cannot vote."

The post was liked more than 50 times in five days. Similar posts spread on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

Obama did not encourage non-citizens to vote. The original video was edited, and his remarks were taken out of context. The interview is from 2016.

Edited video misleads on Obama's point

The video shows Obama being interviewed by actress Gina Rodriguez for mitú, a digital news channel for Latinos, seven years ago. During the interview, Obama discusses the country's history of creating barriers for citizens, including Black people, to prevent them from voting.

"If you want to vote and you show up at your polling place, they can't stop you from voting," Obama says.

He is not talking about non-citizens voting, as the Instagram post claims.

Later in the interview, Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen, asks the then-president whether family members of immigrants who are in the country illegally should fear voting.

"So if I vote will immigration know where I live?" Rodriguez asks. "Will they come for my family and deport us?"

Obama answers that people in that position have no reason to be afraid.

"Not true, and the reason is, first of all, when you vote, you are a citizen yourself," Obama says. Voting rolls are not investigated, he adds.

In the original video, Obama goes on to explain why it is important for people in that position to vote and makes it clear he is talking about citizens.

"What is important for Latino citizens is to make your voice heard because you're not just speaking for yourself, you're speaking for family members, friends, classmates of yours in school who may not have a voice, who can't legally vote."

The Instagram version of the video omits this quote.

Fact check: Claim that voting noncitizens affected 2020 election outcome is unverified

There is no 28th Amendment in the US Constitution

The text in the post attributed its claim in part to the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

But the Constitution has only 27 amendments. Some amendments specifically address voting rights. For example, the 15th Amendment granted African American men the right to vote in 1870 and the 19th Amendment extended voting rights to American women in 1920.

Additionally, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 protects citizens' voting rights, explicitly stating that no citizen shall be denied the right to vote.

In the United States, only citizens can vote. Legal residents, including those with green cards, cannot vote, according to USA.gov.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Obama did not encourage noncitizen voting in 2016 | Fact check