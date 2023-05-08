False claim Putin banned oil exports to US; US already halted that in 2022 | Fact check

The claim: Putin recently shut down all Russian oil exports to the US

An April 30 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows former TV news host Clayton Morris talking about Russia's oil exports.

"Putin JUST SHUTDOWN All Oil To The US, Collapsing The US Economy," reads part of the video's caption.

The video was viewed more than 180,000 times in less than two weeks.

Our rating: False

There were no U.S. exports for Putin to ban, since the U.S. banned all imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There is no evidence Putin announced a ban on Russian oil exports to the U.S. around the time of the post.

US does not heavily rely on imported Russian oil

More than a year has passed since President Joe Biden announced the U.S. ban on Russian imports, as USA TODAY previously reported.

"Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," said Biden, speaking from the White House on March 8, 2022. "We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war."

There are no credible reports of Putin announcing a more recent ban on exporting Russian oil to the U.S., and nothing similar to the claim is mentioned on the Kremlin's website. The video in the post describes Russia's oil exports but makes no mention of such a ban.

The U.S. ban on Russian oil was expected to deal a blow to Russia's economy. The initial impact of a wide variety of sanctions imposed against Russia after the invasion was significant, "causing the ruble to crash, the banking system to shudder and companies worldwide to stop exporting vital goods to Russia," The Washington Post reported.

Putin, though, has mocked the sanctions, and some members of Congress have questioned why they haven't had more of an effect. In December 2022, Putin announced a ban on Russian oil exports to any country that abides by a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russia's oil.

The U.S. consumes more oil than companies extract domestically, but it doesn't heavily rely on Russian oil to meet that demand, The Wall Street Journal reported. About 3% of crude oil imported to the U.S. in 2021 came from Russia, according to the Energy Information Administration.

