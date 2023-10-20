False claim Wall Street Journal reported US bomb was used in Gaza hospital blast | Fact check

The claim: The Wall Street Journal reported American-made MK-84 bomb caused Gaza hospital explosion

An Oct. 18 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims a major news outlet reported an American weapon was used in a fatal blast at a Gaza hospital on Oct. 17.

“The Wall Street Journal: The bomb dropped on the hospital was an American MK-84 bomb,” reads part of the post.

It was shared more than 800 times in two days. Other versions of the claim were shared widely on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our rating: False

There is no reference to an MK-84 bomb in the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on the hospital blast. A company spokesperson said the claim is false.

No reference to American bomb in reporting on hospital explosion

The outlet told USA TODAY the claim is false.

“The Wall Street Journal has not reported that an American MK-84 was deployed in the Gaza hospital blast Tuesday,” a company spokesperson said.

The outlet’s various stories on the incident make no mention of an American MK-84 bomb being used. Rather, they highlight the dueling narratives from Israel and Hamas, each assigning blame to the other party.

Palestinian and Arab officials claimed an Israeli airstrike caused the fatal explosion, while Israel blamed it on a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, according to the outlet. The U.S. government has also said preliminary evidence suggests Israel was not behind the explosion.

The U.S. has sent munitions to Israel since Hamas' surprise attack on Oct. 7. They include small-diameter bombs, interceptor missiles for Israel's Iron Dome defense system and artillery shells, according to the Department of Defense and the Associated Press.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, including that Hamas surrendered and Gaza now belongs to Israel, that video shows President Joe Biden announcing the reinstatement of the draft, and that University of Pennsylvania students chanted “We want Jewish genocide” at a pro-Palestinian protest.

The Associated Press and PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

