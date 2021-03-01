Here are the false and misleading claims Donald Trump made in his CPAC speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Trump spoke at CPAC on Sunday in his first major speech since leaving the White House last month.

  • The former president hinted at a 2024 run and railed against President Joe Biden.

  • We fact-checked his false statements, including his claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, his first speech since leaving the White House last month.

During his remarks, Trump hinted at a 2024 run, said he would not be forming a new party, and targeted Republicans who had supported his impeachment. He criticized the Democrats, cancel culture, and big tech - and especially President Joe Biden.

He also made a number of statements that were false or misleading. We've fact-checked them here.

"As you know they just lost the White House," Trump said about Democrats. "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump repeatedly said he won the 2020 presidential election, repeating many of the unsubstantiated claims he has made since election day. President Joe Biden won the election and was sworn in as president on January 20.

Trump and his allies launched dozens of lawsuits to challenge the results of the election, losing virtually all of them. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department and the FBI had found no evidence of widespread fraud that would've altered the election results.

"What has taken place over the last year under our administration would have taken any other president at least five years," Trump said of the vaccine creation. "We also put up billions and billions of dollars, 10 billion, to produce the vaccines before we knew they were going to work. It was called a calculated bet or a calculated risk. We took a risk because if we didn't do that, you still wouldn't have the vaccines."

The first two coronavirus vaccines that were authorized for use last year were made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer did not accept any government money to develop or test the vaccine from Trump's Operation Warp Speed, the Associated Press reported.

"Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing costs have been entirely self-funded," Jerica Pitts, a Pfizer spokeswoman, said in November. "We decided to self-fund our efforts so we could move as fast as possible."

In July, the US did agree to buy 100 million doses worth $1.95 billion from Pfizer, but only if the vaccine development succeeded and was approved for use by the FDA.

"Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we put in place," Trump said about Biden's vaccine distribution.

The Trump administration fell far short of its goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020, with less than 2.8 million people receiving their first shot as of December 30. About 12.4 million doses total had been shipped out.

Experts told Insider an absence of clear federal guidance delayed vaccine roll-out and caused a patchwork response that varied by state. Biden made a number of changes to the vaccination effort upon taking office, including enlisting FEMA to open 100 federally supported mass vaccination sites across the country, some of which have already opened.

FEMA said since January 20, the agency has directed $3.97 billion to vaccination efforts and that it has opened or expanded 440 community vaccine centers across the country.

"Yet Biden said just a few days ago that when he got here, meaning the White House, there was no vaccine," Trump said. "Now I don't think he said that, frankly, in a malicious way. I really don't. I actually believe he said that because he didn't really know what the hell was happening."

Trump was referring to an interview Biden gave with CNN's Anderson Cooper, during which Biden said: "When you and I talked last, we talked about - it's one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn't have when we came into office, but a vaccinator - how do you get the vaccine into someone's arm?"

The comment was seized on by Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who tweeted the statement was false and asked, "How does Joe get away with this?"

However, a couple of minutes prior to the remark in the same interview, Biden said: "We have - we came into office, there was only 50 million doses that were available."

"In addition, he's already increased refugee admissions by nearly 10 times," Trump said of the president.

According to the Associated Press, Biden wants to admit four times as many refugees as Trump, not 10. Trump's annual limit of 15,000 refugees was a record-low. Biden wants to increase that number to 62,500.

"Frankly we have the cleanest air, the cleanest water, and everything else that we've ever had," Trump said, suggesting it was unnecessary to join the Paris Climate agreement.

Trump has said multiple times in the past that the US had the cleanest air and water ever under his administration. The air in the US got dirtier and more dangerous to breathe under his administration.

Trump said of wind power: "It's such an expensive form of energy. It's so bad for the environment. It kills the birds. It destroys the landscapes."

Trump was presumably referring to power outages experienced in Texas this month as a result of severe winter storms. Conservative pundits made misleading claims about renewable energy sources, saying that Texans lost power because wind turbines froze.

However, the majority of energy sources that went offline during the storms were power plants that run on fossil fuels, including natural gas. The agency that manages the state's energy grid expected wind farms to produce only 7% of its energy this winter.

Trump has also said before that wind turbines are killing "all the birds." However, wind turbines are not a significant source of death for birds. Wind turbines kill about 234,000 birds every year, while cats kill 2.4 billion.

You can watch the full speech here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump gives first public speech since leaving office and declares "journey" is not over

    Former President Trump on Sunday gave his first public speech since he left office and was acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster, CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and Maggie's List spokeswoman Lauren Zelt join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the former president's speech.

  • Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"

    The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on Monday for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be punished after a U.S. intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not Prince Mohammed himself.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Addresses Andrew Cuomo’s Mishandling Of Covid-19 Data, Fake Quotes And Love For His Own “Public Adulation”

    Andrew Cuomo went through some things this week so considering Last Week Tonight wanted to keep things hyper local on Sunday night, John Oliver decided to unpack some of the scandals facing the New York Governor who he describes as a man whose face, build and general demeanor always seem to scream “Business Frankenstein”. Recently, Cuomo’s […]

  • U.S. Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is due to vote to advance Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, paving the way for the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm him to the post. Garland has garnered support among both Democrats and Republicans, who cite his prior experience as a prosecutor and a judge. The timing of a full Senate vote on Garland's nomination was not immediately clear.

  • 'Do You Miss Me Yet?': Trump Teases 2024 Run in Address to CPAC

    Donald Trump teased a potential run at the 2024 presidential election in his first public appearance since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 28.In his speech, the former president criticized the early moves of US President Joe Biden who began his term just over one month ago.“Do you miss me yet?” Trump asked the crowd who is heard chanting “USA” in this video filmed by kjatherepublican. Credit: kjatherepublican via Storyful

  • Dr. Fauci Slaps Down Gov. Kristi Noem's CPAC Dig: Numbers 'Don't Lie'

    He calls the barb the South Dakota Republican directed at him "unfortunate" in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

  • Tom Brady is still motivated by his pre-draft scouting report

    Earlier today, we pointed out that ESPN’s Dean of Draftniks had Tom Brady as a fifth-round pick and the No. 10 overall quarterback in the 2000 draft. Mel Kiper wasn’t alone, and Brady still derives motivation from the assessment of his skills as he made the leap from Michigan to the NFL. In response to [more]

  • Attention Yankees pitchers: Michael King's rough start should serve as a lesson moving forward

    Michael King didn't perform they way he wanted to on Sunday in the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays. But he can't afford outings like that one in a heated competition.

  • Gamecock great Kip Bouknight issues apology after saying R-word on baseball broadcast

    The remark was made Sunday on SEC Network Plus as South Carolina hosted Clemson.

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president tears into Biden and his Republican critics; revives 'rigged' election lie

    Donald Trump did not declare a 2024 presidential candidacy in his CPAC speech, but he did hint at a run while alluding to his false claims of voter fraud.

  • Woman tracks down owner of surfboard that washed ashore after traveling 400 miles

    When his surfboard drifted away from him during a November surfing session, Lee Brogan thought it was gone forever. Instead, it was found more than 400 miles away by a woman intent on getting the surfboard back to its owner. Brogan lost the surfboard while at Runswick Bay in northeastern England. It ended up traveling across the North Sea, washing up in the village of Skeld in the Shetland Islands. On Dec. 28, Stephanie Riise and her partner Jake Anderson found the surfboard on the beach, and Riise immediately posted photos of it on a Facebook page called Shetland Seashore Discoveries. Riise told The Scotsman she was hoping the owner would quickly claim it, and within an hour she received a message that the board belonged to Brogan. It was "unbelievable" how fast it all came together, Riise said, and once a "shocked" Brogan contacted her the next morning with proof that it was his surfboard, they worked on a plan to get it back to him. Joel Friedlander, a local courier, ended up packing the surfboard in the back of his truck, and dropping it off at Brogan's house — the trip took 18 hours, including a 12-hour ferry crossing. Brogan was so excited to see the surfboard that it "was like a child at Christmas," Friedlander told The Scotsman. The surfboard has a few dings and needs to be painted in some spots, but considering the long journey, it's in good shape. Everyone is content now that the surfboard is back where it belongs, and Riise said that seeing Brogan "so thankful and appreciative has really made it worthwhile." More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • Golden Globes: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    After a week that exposed the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s own lack of diversity within its membership, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place from both coasts on Feb. 28. Although hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler addressed this controversy in their opening monologue and a trio of members of the HFPA took […]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Potential Bears first-round target runs blistering 40-yard dash

    The Chicago Bears are headed for a 2021 free agency and draft cycle with a big need at wide receiver that could become even bigger if Allen Robinson isn't re-signed. Robinson, who's expected to be hit with the franchise player tag, has been the ...

  • Yankees takeaways from 6-4 loss to Blue Jays, Michael King's rough first outing

    Kicking off their spring training schedule, the Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Sunday.

  • Bill Cassidy warns it’s dangerous for GOP to ‘idolize’ Trump

    “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” the Louisiana Republican said.

  • Myanmar’s Deadliest Day Since Coup

    Mar.01 -- Myanmar has suffered its deadliest day of protests so far since the Feb. 1 coup. The United Nations says at least 18 protesters were killed in a stark escalation of violence as the military moves to quell demonstrations against its takeover. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Calls Out Donald Trump In Golden Globes Speech

    The former president might not be done contesting things.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Prince Harry says 99-year-old Prince Philip just slams his laptop shut instead of hanging up at the end of Zoom calls

    The prince told James Corden that he'd had a few Zoom calls with his grandparents where they got to see Archie running around.

  • Nigerian schoolboys freed as forces search for 300 abducted girls

    Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the northern state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state.