False name charge leads to Valdosta arrest on outstanding warrants

Nov. 23—VALDOSTA — A call about a woman threatening a store manager led to an arrest on warrants from several South Georgia law enforcement agencies.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for giving a false name and date of birth to police officers but she was also wanted on several unspecified arrest warrants out of Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Thomas County Sheriff's Office and the Lanier County Sheriff's Office, police said.

At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, police responded to a 911 call about a customer threatening a manager in a Valdosta Mall business, according to a statement released by the Valdosta Police Department.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer ... from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning," police said. "As officers began to speak with (her), she provided a false name and date of birth.

"Based off of (her) demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided."

Police confirmed the woman's real identity and arrested her on a misdemeanor charge of providing a false name and date of birth to a police officer.

Officers discovered she also had five outstanding arrest warrants and she was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

"Our officers did a great job on this investigation. When they felt as though the offender had provided a false name, they began to investigate it thoroughly," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.