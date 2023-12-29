'False narrative': Union backs Oxford officer seen striking Miami U. student in video

The union representing law enforcement in Butler County is standing behind an Oxford police officer under investigation after video surfaced online of him repeatedly punching a restrained Miami University student.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police Hamilton Lodge 38 said the officer, Matthew Blauvelt, was justified in his use of force against the "larger, younger and stronger" college student.

"The suspect resisted the actions of responding officers in making a lawful arrest which required directed, dynamic strikes targeting nerve centers around the shoulders, neck and legs which were observed with inadvertent contact with the back of the head," the statement reads.

Oxford police said in a news release Tuesday that Blauvelt has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a use-of-force investigation. On Monday, police said an initial review of the incident did not include the camera angle provided in the video.

What the police say happened

Police were called to a bar around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 18 when the student entered through an exit at the bar and pushed back a female staff member, then assaulted the bar manager when confronted, according to the release. A scuffle carried over outside the bar and police said the man resisted arrest until additional officers were called to assist in handcuffing him.

Woman shares security footage of incident on TikTok

A woman who claims she is related to the student posted a TikTok, which included what seemed to be security footage of the officer striking him. In the TikTok, she urged viewers to share it with the hashtag #justiceforDevin.

She also said the student is a football player at Miami and was leaving Brick Street Bar in Oxford. He then tried to go back inside the bar and the Brick Street employees prevented him, she said.

The footage shows two other people holding the student down when the officer strikes him.

The woman's original TikTok was deleted at some point, but it was reposted to her page not long after on Saturday. It is unknown how the woman obtained the security footage showcased in her TikTok.

The Enquirer reached out to the woman but has yet to receive a response.

"The appalling aspect of this circumstance is the actions not of drunken college students or working police officers, but individuals pretending to be TikTok influencers," the police union said. "There is no place in a civil society for the pushing of a false narrative, simply for the self gratification of an increased viewer count."

Miami U. student maintains innocence, calls for independent review

While the university and police did not name the student, the police union identified him as 20-year-old Devin Johnson.

Johnson is facing charges in Butler County Area 1 Court, including underage possession, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault, court records show.

"Devin has steadfastly maintained his innocence of all charges and we strongly encourage individuals who may have additional footage or information pertinent to this incident to come forward," Ryan Agee, Johnson's attorney, wrote in a statement.

While Agee credited Brick Street for sharing footage of the incident with police, the lawyer said Johnson paid to get into the bar that night but was still removed by force and charged with criminal trespassing.

Johnson is calling for an independent, external investigation into the incident.

"Finally, we wish to express our profound gratitude for the community's response, particularly in understanding the unique adversities faced by Devin as a black student," Agee wrote. "The overwhelming support he has received through social media, personal encounters, and general community involvement has been incredibly encouraging and is deeply appreciated."

The Enquirer has requested additional documents, including the arrest report, body camera footage and Blauvelt's personnel file, as well as more information about the initial review of the incident.

