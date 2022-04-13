False Pandemic Business Claim Lands Temple Terrace Woman In Prison

TAMPA, FL — A Temple Terrace woman will spend two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bilking the Small Business Administration out of $500,000 in Payment Protection Program loans.

U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Bridgitte Keim, 52, to prison on Tuesday and ordered her to forfeit $7,500 of proceeds from the crime.

Keim pleaded guilty Jan. 5.

According to court documents, between April and May 2021, Keim defrauded a bank and the SBA by submitting false loan applications and supporting documentation for federally guaranteed loans designed to assist businesses that were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to prosecutors, Keim recruited family members to provide their personal information in exchange for free “COVID money" and the submitted false PPP loan applications to the bank in the name of fictitious businesses, knowing her relatives did not have businesses, employees or payroll expenses required to qualify for the loans.

Prosecutors said Keim also impersonated the family members in communications with the bank.

This case was investigated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the FBI.

