False report of aliens raping sister lands man in jail

Dec. 13—A man who the day before was arrested after creating a disturbance at the Lake Tansi Police and Security Office was arrested Sunday after reporting that his sister had been raped by aliens.

He was taken into custody after refusing to leave the Justice Center because no one would investigate his claim.

Charles David Trisdale, 35, 3128 Oswego Rd., was arrested Sunday and charged with filing a false report to police and with disorderly conduct. On Saturday, Trisdale was charged with public intoxication in connection with the incident at the Tansi Police office off Dunbar Rd.

Deputy Cpl. Jon Human was dispatched to the Justice Center around 10 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man creating a disturbance in the Judicial Commissioners Office and found Trisdale with city police, corrections officers and other sheriff's deputies.

The report states Trisdale appeared "irate and insisted that something be done." Trisdale then said he wanted the sheriff to help him "apprehend a pedophile." He demanded the sheriff or the FBI respond the JC.

Several times Trisdale was asked to leave the premises and would start to leave and then return making demands to see the sheriff or a superior officer.

Human heard enough and escorted Trisdale into the jail where he was booked and placed under $10,000 bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

