False report of shooting investigated at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth

A report of a shooting at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon was a false alarm, according to police and school officials.

No one was shot, a Fort Worth ISD spokesperson said.

Police received a call about 1:20 p.m. on a nonemergency line from someone claiming that a person was shot in a bathroom at the school, at 4501 West Freeway Service Road Eastbound, according to a police call log.

Officers who responded found no evidence of a shooting.

The school district said officials are investigating the source of the report.

