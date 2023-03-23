False reports disrupt Wisconsin schools Wednesday

Mar. 22—Multiple schools in northern Wisconsin were hit with false reports of active shooters Wednesday, prompting responses from law enforcement and some lockdowns.

The Rice Lake Chronotype reported officers from "several jurisdictions" responded after a report of an active shooter at Rice Lake Middle School at about 9:04 a.m. Wednesday. The school went on lockdown and was searched. No evidence of a shooter was found, nor was anyone injured.

All schools in Ashland, in far northern Wisconsin, were locked down for a brief time after a similar report was made. The Ashland Daily Press reported police responded to the city's high school at 8:30 a.m. after a threat was called in.

The building was cleared by law enforcement and students resumed classes about 9 a.m.

Similar threats disrupted Spooner High School as well. The Spooner Advocate said staff and law enforcement took steps at all schools in the district to investigate and determine whether there was an actual threat.

The paper quoted Superintendent David Aslyn as saying Spooner was one of a number of districts nationally affected by the false reports on Wednesday.

"There have been numerous reports of dispatch centers receiving Internet-based phone calls with these threats directed at schools, which are unsubstantial," Aslyn said. "Ours was one of the school districts affected."

Such false reports and threats designed to prompt a response from law enforcement, known as "swatting," have become more common in recent years. On Tuesday, some 30 schools across Iowa were targeted with similar false reports.

The practice is not benign. A notorious incident in December 2017 saw police shoot and kill a man in Wichita, Kansas, after an online gamer who was angry with a rival who falsely gave the man's address as his own. Tyler Barriss told Wichita police he was at the residence, had killed his father and was holding other people hostage, and threatened to burn the house if police responded.

An incident in 2020 saw a man die of a heart attack after police were sent to his home on a false report of a murder at the residence.

Officials in Rice Lake told the Chronotype the false report is under investigation and that "the FBI will be contacted."

