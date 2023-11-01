'A false sense of hope': Americans under siege in Gaza worried about evacuation underway

People wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. Egypt is preparing to treat wounded Palestinians from the bombarded Gaza Strip starting November 1, with the opening of a border crossing to people after weeks of war, medical and security sources said.

Hundreds of U.S. citizens trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip desperately waited to be evacuated into Egypt as President Joe Biden promised to get Americans out safely.

"The situation is so horrible here in Gaza. Definitely, I will never come back again," Yaser Betar, an American citizen texted in a WhatsApp message to USA TODAY.

Betar, a native of Denton, Texas, has been attempting to leave the Hamas-controlled territory for weeks, ever since the Israel Defense Forces began its counterattack after a surprise invasion triggered the worst escalation in the conflict in decades.

Guidance from the U.S. government has been sporadic, spotty and unreliable, family members of American citizens said.

"They're just worried, and they're eager to leave, and they don't want to give in to a false sense of hope," said Mai Abushaaban, whose mother and sister are waiting to evacuate around 20 minutes away from the Rafah crossing.

"Three times before this has happened and they don't actually leave," she said.

U.S. citizens would be assigned a specific date of departure through the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza by email in the next 24 to 72 hours, according to an email sent out to U.S. citizens from the State Department and shared with USA TODAY.

U.S. officials have "information that limited departures from Gaza may begin this week," it stated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee that his department has been in constant communication with trapped Americans.

"We've had about 5,500 communications that we initiated; phone calls, emails, WhatsApp, to be in touch with them and to try to guide them as best we can, and to work through their ability to leave," Blinken said.

About 400 U.S. citizens are seeking to leave the territory, and along with their family members, the total seeking to exit is close to 1,000, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Biden announced on X, formally known as Twitter, that U.S. officials had secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals to depart from the Gaza Strip.

"We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days," the post read. "We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza."

John Kirby, White House spokesman on national security issues, also told reporters traveling with Biden on Air Force One that they do expect to be able to get all U.S. citizens out.

“It will take some time,” Kirby said, but “this was the first step."

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1, 2023. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on Nov. 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to AFP correspondents.

'False sense of hope'

But the situation on the ground is complicated. The Gaza Strip is roughly the size of Las Vegas or twice that of Washington D.C.

And it's densely populated.

Abushaaban, who lives in Houston, said some of the American citizens approved to leave on Wednesday had not been able to and would try to leave on Thursday, setting back the evacuation schedule.

"There's definitely a lot of uncertainty and a lack of clarity as to what's going on, and as to who will be allowed to cross over when," she said.

John Rauschenberger said his daughter Emilee, a U.S. citizen trapped in the Gaza Strip with her five children, hopes to evacuate on Thursday.

She told her father by text that she went to the Rafah Crossing on Wednesday, but heard that only international NGO staff, nationals of neighboring countries, and injured people were allowed through.

Racuschenberger also said he received a text on behalf of his daughter from the U.S. consulate's crisis management system making contact with people registered to evacuation "tranches."

"It's been a roulette wheel not knowing when we're going to get through," Rauschenberger said.

Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the border crossing with the Gaza Strip Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. in Rafah Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Evacuating the Gaza Strip is dangerous

More than 2 million Palestinians remain trapped in the Gaza Strip as Israel entered its 25th day of strikes since the brutal attack of Hamas militants on Israeli border communities Oct. 7. Approximately 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 200 people were kidnapped.

Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 8,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry.

While the IDF has told neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate, international humanitarian groups have said that it is impossible for residents to comply with such warnings.

"The situation in shelters remains critical, with very limited assistance available and no additional space to accommodate the increasing number of internally displaced people," the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees said in a statement.

International organizations have decried the Israeli operation and called for a cease-fire.

The U.S. has opposed a cease-fire but says it could support temporary humanitarian "pauses" that would allow aid to flow into certain communities and hostages and civilians to leave the country safely.

Blinken said Hamas was the main impediment to evacuating citizens safely.

"We have not yet found a way to get them out through whatever place, by whatever means, that Hamas has not blocked," Blinken told senators.

Contributing: Michael Collins, John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz

