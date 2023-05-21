False shooting event sends police on search

May 20—After responding to a shooting incident and searching for a suspect, Mt. Juliet police department detectives discovered that the alleged victim had fabricated the event.

On Tuesday evening, officers responded to investigate a reported shooting in the 200 building of the Glass Creek Apartments. They were originally told that a suspect was found inside a resident's apartment, which resulted in a struggle and a shot being fired.

While searching the Glass Creek Apartments, Old Pleasant Grove Road, and Pleasant Grove Road areas, the Mt. Juliet Police Department released a description of a suspect, who was not found during their search.

Around three hours after officers initially responded to the report of a shot being fired, the Mt. Juliet Police Department shared on social media that "detectives discovered the event was fabricated by the alleged victim, who fired the shot and attempted to cover with false statements."

Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said that detectives are pursuing potential charges for the fabrication.

No additional information was able to be shared as of Friday afternoon.