False shooting threat prompts lockdown at SMHS

Sep. 16—South Medford High School was placed on temporary lockdown around lunchtime Friday following an active shooter threat that was found to be "not credible."

At 12:03 p.m. Friday, police received a report of an active shooter situation at the high school that possibly involved student injuries, according to Medford police Lt. Rebecca Pietila. Police rushed to the scene, where they found no threat to student safety.

"There was no threat, no one was injured and it was not credible," Pietila said outside the high school at about 1 p.m. Friday.

The school was placed on lockdown until police thoroughly searched the building and verified the report was false. By 1 p.m. students had returned to class, according to Pietila and a Medford police advisory posted on social media.

Further details about the threat were not available as of early Friday afternoon. The police department stated in a news release issued shortly after 2 p.m. that they had not yet made an arrest, but they were taking the crime of initiating a false report "very seriously."

"These types of false reports cause a substantial amount of alarm in our community," the release stated in part. "MPD takes these situations very seriously and will work to make an arrest on this case."

Initiating a false report is a Class A misdemeanor under Oregon law.