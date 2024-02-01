False spring? KC to see temps climb up to 30 degrees above normal. Wet weekend ahead

The calendar may say February, but it is feeling more like May in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees above normal are expected through Saturday, according to the weather service.

In Kansas City, temperatures are expected to warm up to just a couple degrees shy of 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said. Typically, the temperature is 40 degrees this time of year in the metro.

The chance of rain is also returning to the metro area. There could be some light sprinkles on Thursday and maybe some showers on Friday, but the rain will likely hold off until Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Wet conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. The heavier rains are expected to fall west and south of the Kansas City, where 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is likely in Emporia, Kansas.

Areas along the Kansas and Missouri border will see around a half inch. In the Kansas City area, between a quarter and half inch of rain is likely. Meanwhile east of the metro, only a trace to a tenth of an inch is likely, the weather service said.

The above normal temperatures are expected to continue this month, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. For the month, temperatures typically start the month in the 40s, reach the mid-40s by mid-month and end the month just shy of 50 degrees.

On Feb. 24, 1930, temperatures reached 81 degrees, which is the earliest 80 degree day on record for Kansas City.

The unseasonably warm weather follows what was Kansas City’s 25th coldest January on record. The average temp for the month was 24.8 degrees, which was 4.2 degrees below normal, the weather service said in a separate post on X.

Precipitation for the month was 2.08 inches, which was just shy of an inch above normal. That made this past January the 26th wettest.

The metro also received 8.7 inches of snow, which was about 3.8 inches above normal and the 25th snowiest.