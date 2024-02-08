What is 'false spring'? A look at February's weather forecast in Texas

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow, but that doesn't necessarily mean spring has come to Texas. While temperatures have been rising, it appears Mother Nature is teasing us with a false spring.

What can Texans expect in the coming weeks? Here's a breakdown.

What is a "false spring?"

A "false spring," also called a "fake spring," refers to "a period of weather in late winter or early spring, when temperatures are significantly above normal and extend for a period of time."

While temperatures have suddenly warmed, North Texas can expect another freeze before spring arrives.

What's causing the unusual warmth?

The weird warmth is due to the position of the jet stream, which is helping to funnel mild air north into the central and eventually eastern U.S., AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Larson told USA TODAY. He said the jet stream is also quite strong and is acting to keep the colder air bottled up in Canada and prevent it from moving into the U.S.

When will it get colder?

Larson said temperatures next week will drop to levels more typical of February as the jet stream will change its position, allowing colder air to infiltrate in from Canada across much of the central and eastern U.S. Snow could accompany the cold in portions of the Northeast.

Then, by the end of next week, he said some more extreme cold looks likely, along with some additional storminess.

Starting next week, most of Texas is predicted to have temperatures "likely below" the state's average.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said, "A 'word to the wise,' enjoy the next 10 days or so, because some winter cold and winter-type weather will likely come back into play for the eastern US prior to and even beyond Valentine’s Day for the second half of February."

Will February be a wet month for Texas?

February is typically the driest month for Texas — but it is also the most likely to produce snow, KXAN reports. The Climate Prediction Center expects more precipitation than usual for the state in coming weeks.

The southeast portion of Texas is expected to have above-average precipitation over the next one to two weeks.

January's precipitation improved drought conditions, and February will likely continue this trend.

How long does spring last in Texas?

Although it fluctuates year-to-year, Texas springs usually span from March to May, Tarleton State University reports.

Which is the coldest month in Texas?

January is typically the coldest month in Texas, and this was especially true for 2024.

