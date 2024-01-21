After a false start, take more time to find out what Iowa's AEAs really need

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her Condition of the State address that “Iowa students with disabilities are performing below the national average.” That’s troubling.

But in the space of a little over a week, the governor has put forth her prescription to help those students — and then walked back a significant portion of it after Iowans criticized the plan.

While Reynolds was correct to listen to that feedback and not dig in her heels, the misstep bolsters the case that more time for study is what's really needed here.

Reynolds wants to revamp the Area Education Agency, or AEA, system that has served Iowa since the 1970s and have a brand new bureaucracy oversee its special education services, which would no longer be mandatory for school districts to use. It's quite appropriate to invest resources in ensuring that AEAs succeed in their work. But are hierarchy and a lack of competition really the only explanations for the low test scores Reynolds cites? Or are there other factors at play? What other processes are in place in states with better scores?

While it's useful for discussion to talk about "special education" monolithically, it is also important to remember that the term encompasses a vast range of disabilities that require radically varying intervention strategies. This vulnerable population of students and families deserves a thoroughly substantiated, thoroughly debated bipartisan response.

Kudos to those who raised early concerns about the AEA bill

House Study Bill 542, introduced Jan. 10, would have ordered the state’s nine AEAs to cease about a large chunk of their work, involving educator training and distributing media resources, and work solely on special education. At the same time, the bill would have, under Iowa’s complex school funding formula, wiped out over $60 million in per-student “categorical” appropriations tied to the services being axed from the AEAs. In other words, school districts would have been out both the AEAs' services and the money they've used to compensate the AEAs for providing them.

The governor’s budget recommendation includes only a tiny fraction of new spending to replace the loss. It also includes a by-now-familiar 2.5% increase in general state aid to schools — nothing that would facilitate schools launching new offerings.

On Jan. 18, Reynolds' office announced that an amended bill would reverse course and allow AEAs to continue handling educator training and media sources for districts that request it. The new language was not immediately available, so it remains to be seen just how much of a reprieve is intended for district budgets, programming and AEA employees.

People had been blitzing lawmakers and the executive branch with messages opposing House Study Bill 542. Classroom teachers who see the AEAs’ work up close have raised alarms. Families of children with special needs are worried that what’s been working for them will go awry. Their on-point advocacy apparently was enough to force the course correction.

That's good, but some obvious questions are serious enough to spell out: Who was consulted before the 124-page bill was drafted? Did none of those people raise the same concerns? What confidence should we have in a government that got this so wrong on the first try?

Indeed, Reynolds' announced revision was surprising. The initial plan looked as though it would follow several patterns the Reynolds administration and Republican leadership in the Legislature have established: Abolish independence and bring more government under the governor’s control. Worship “competition” as a never-failing elixir for improving performance, especially in education. Require that massive overhauls be implemented in just a few months. Act over the protests of many people directly involved.

Worries about losing efficiency, unique offerings are credible

A premise of Reynolds’ plan is that allowing school districts to choose AEAs, private providers or other methods for providing special education will mean districts can craft a plan that more specifically fits their needs. Critics say it’s not at all clear that schools will get the same bang for their buck as under the current AEA setup.

Other services the AEAs provide seem to represent not "mission creep," as Reynolds has implied, but rather an efficient way to deliver things that schools sometimes need but don't have the staff or equipment to handle. As many have pointed out, AEA workers were among the first people to swarm Perry after the fatal Jan. 4 school shooting, providing additional support to students. That is a perfect example of how the regional AEA system facilitates a rapid response to irregular circumstances, something school districts couldn’t possibly provide in-house.

Teacher pay increase deserves scrutiny, too

Forty-nine pages into the bill is the language implementing Reynolds’ proposal to raise the state’s minimum teacher salary by 50%, to $50,000. Teachers with 12 years of experience would make at least $62,000.

While the idea is welcome, observers have noted reports that some Arkansas schools have stopped providing pay bumps for education and experience after the state approved a similar minimum-salary bump. While the editorial board has expressed skepticism about tying teacher pay to having advanced degrees, Iowa should take care to not let this change be an excuse to keep educators’ compensation close to the minimum.

What should happen with the AEA bill?

Nobody has said why it’s important that the current AEA structure be dissolved this year, as the bill provides. The Department of Education posted job listings that presumed the bill’s passage before Reynolds announced the amendment. Once again: Take some time to involve more people and study what’s behind the state’s poor ranking in assessments. Merely moving oversight from AEA boards to the Department of Education is unlikely to bring about significant improvements.

The structure of the nine AEAs might indeed need a look, a tack Reynolds emphasized Friday in an appearance on Iowa PBS's "Iowa Press." The nine administrators have compensation packages over $300,000 annually, an eyebrow-raising figure, and Reynolds said the number of AEAs could be fewer.

Although Reynolds eventually succeeded in moving public money to private schools, resistance from people in her party stalled her efforts for several years. If her office's revisions to this proposal do not pass muster, Republicans, in particular those representing rural areas, need the courage to act and vote in their constituents’ interests on this topic, too.

As written, House Study Bill 542 would not be a net benefit. It's clear its authors hadn't done their homework. And there's certainly no guarantee a revised version will reflect the diligence that's due to Iowa families and educators. The Legislature would be best off to scrap Reynolds' bill and examine in depth what's driving Iowa special education students' poor assessment scores. Then try again on a fix in 2025.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register’s editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

