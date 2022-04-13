False swearing case trial starts today

Apr. 13—SUNBURY — A former Northumberland County correctional officer charged with lying under oath is headed to trial today.

On Tuesday, a jury of seven men and five women, as well as two male alternates, was seated in the case against Holly Olvany, 50, of Sunbury, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of false swearing. Detective Degg Stark charged Olvany in October 2020 after Stark said she lied at a summer trial about an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician's office.

The trial will start at 9:15 a.m. today in Courtroom 1 in front of Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. The trial is not expected to go longer than one full day.

Witnesses include Stark, Dr. Jeffrey Greco, of Mount Carmel, and two of Greco's employees, according to Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case.

Also on Tuesday, Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. determined that the Commonwealth could not reference the criminal charges brought against Olvany that sparked the accusation of lying under oath.

Stark originally reported that the district attorney's office was investigating on Feb. 4, 2019, an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the new county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany's locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany's locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.

Prior to the summary trial on Aug. 12, Shamokin District Judge John Gembric dismissed five of six criminal charges in April 2019 and, in September 2019, the district attorney's office withdrew one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine.

Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson in August 2020 determined that Olvany was not guilty of a summary count of careless driving, the last remaining charge from the original criminal complaint. Stark said after he interviewed Dr. Jeff Greco, from Mount Carmel, that Olvany lied about having an appointment.

Woelfel on Tuesday said the Commonwealth can say she was leaving the county jail but there could be no reference to the K-9 search and subsequent charges that were dropped. Woelfel rejected a plea deal that would have only been a penalty of a fine.

Olvany, who was terminated from the county prison, is free on $50,000 unsecured bail since November. She is represented by Attorney Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport.