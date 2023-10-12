How false threats to Nashville schools, businesses are investigated

In the last school year, nearly 64% of all reported violent incidents at schools in the United States were actually false reports of an active shooter.

About 8% were credible shooting threats, according to the Educator’s School Safety Network, a national non-profit school safety organization.

Swatting, or the act of calling in a false threat for the purpose of drawing a large police response, isn't exclusive to schools. It wastes time, causes undue panic and can sometimes turn deadly. It's become a large enough issue that the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced this summer that it has started tracking incidents of swatting.

In Nashville, much like other major cities, these incidents come in waves. Between Aug. 14 and Sept. 25, threats were made against 14 middle and high schools, multiple businesses, a police precinct and Nashville International Airport.

While the cost of responding and investigating these false reports is difficult to calculate, there's no doubt the biggest wasted resource for police is time.

"We're spending time, valuable time, investigating and responding to these threats when we could be working on solving other crimes," said Kris Mumford, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police.

How swatting cases are investigated

While many of these cases begin similarly — with a called-in threat of deadly violence — the way the cases are handled can vary wildly, Mumford said.

Last month, a 911 caller reported a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. The response was swift. Dozens of police officers descended upon the school. In short order, officials were able to determine the threat was unfounded and the school was checked out of precaution.

But then another threat was made the same day, this time to Hunters Lane High School. Instead of calling 911, this person called the school directly.

"The two School Resource Officers assigned to Hunters Lane and an SRO supervisor, with knowledge of the MLK situation, handled the Hunters Lane call by checking areas," Mumford said.

Their previous knowledge, coupled with the threat being called directly to the school, allowed for officials to debunk the situation faster and with ease.

In the event a threat is made online, the investigation again varies in procedure. Officers are assigned to track down the source of the original post, while patrols around the threatened location may be increased.

"We take each of these cases seriously," Mumford said. "When tomorrow comes, hopefully it was just a hoax, or we thwarted a threat."

Who commits swatting?

Much like how these threats are investigated, the people who report false threats can vary, Mumford said.

More and more, the calls come from people outside the state where the threat is made, but more frequently outside of the country, the FBI has said.

The calls made to MLK and Hunters Lane were from outside people. Less than two weeks later, a 9th grade student at John Overton High School was charged with making a threat of mass violence after he allegedly made two calls to 911 reporting an active shooter.

"Sometimes it's copy-cat callers. Sometimes it's students who think they can fool the police," Mumford said.

At least five students this year have been charged with making threats, according to press releases sent by Metro Nashville Police.

