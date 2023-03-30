False threats to Rome, Utica, Herkimer schools draw police response: Trend seen across NY

Area police departments are investigating what appears to be a swatting incident Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Rome police were called to Rome Free Academy for reports of shots fired, authorities said. At the same time, the Oneida County 911 Center also reported shots fired at Proctor High School in Utica.

Authorities believe the same caller made both calls.

Herkimer police also planned to maintain an increased presence at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High School Thursday, after a similar call was made to its 911 center.

In Rome, responding officers communicated with the school resource officer and searched the building, determining there was no active shooter.

In Utica, police advised officials that several school districts across the state had received calls that an active shooter was at the school, according to a statement from the Utica City School District.

Proctor was placed under a lock-in until authorities were able to determine the school was safe and the call was a hoax.

School activities returned to normal, though some parents did take their children out of school for the remainder of the day, school officials said.

Herkimer Police Department and the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at the high school and cleared the building, which was placed under a "hold in place."

The incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Rome Police Department TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: False shooter reports across NY impact Rome, Utica, Herkimer schools