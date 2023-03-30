False threats to schools Thursday draw police response; Part of national trend

Several local school districts were hit with fake threats of violence Thursday morning, drawing emergency responses from police and continuing a frightening national trend.

At least three instances of false threats were targeted at schools in Westchester and Putnam, according to an email sent to the Mount Pleasant school district community by Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo.

Mount Pleasant was not one of the targets, Giarrizzo said, but the district was in a lockout Thursday morning − with all exterior doors and windows locked while school carried on as usual inside.

In Chappaqua, Horace Greeley High School went into lockdown Thursday morning after New Castle police received an anonymous call saying there was a shooting there, according to a note on the district's website.

"This phone call was made with the intention to alarm and scare people, causing unnecessary panic and concern," the note said. "We take these incidents very seriously and our priority is always to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

In Pleasantville, Superintendent Tina DeSa sent a series of emails to the community saying the high school was in lockdown while police investigated "what we think is a swatting call." In at least two emails, she assured people that everyone was safe.

"We are almost clear. All are safe," one note said. "There are multiple calls across westchester."

Westchester County Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Swatting, as Giarrizzo explained in his email, is the creation of false reports, often of violence, made to draw a response from emergency services and police.

In recent days, police across the country have been dealing with computer-generated swatting calls to schools. Calls warning of an active shooter were made to schools in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Iowa.

"This has been going on throughout the state," said Robert Tusino, deputy police chief in Milford, Massachusetts, said Tuesday after responding to a call. "We didn't take this as a false call, but we had our suspicions. Unfortunately, we have to take this seriously in this day and age."

Story continues

The nation has again been on edge about school shootings after a shooter Monday killed three students and three staff members at a private school in Nashville.

This article will be updated.

