False unemployment claim filed and other reports

Mar. 3—Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. that someone had filed for a false unemployment claim under an Albert Lea resident's name.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robert Dean Campbell, 70, on a warrant at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1225 Madison Ave.

Police arrested Amanda Sue Hunter, 24, on a local warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St.

Police arrested Johnna Faye Vanguiler, 35, on a Washington County warrant at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

Snowmobile stolen

Deputies received a report at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday of a 1998 Ski Doo snowmobile taken at 27358 850th Ave., Hollandale. The theft reportedly occurred in the last hour.

Medication missing

Police received a report at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday of a bottle of medication that was missing at 920 W. Front St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Wyatt Gregory Reed, 19, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday at 818 Jefferson Ave.

Phone reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday of a phone that was stolen in January at 1704 Johnson St.