The famed Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is at a rare discount today

This cherished hair tool rarely ever goes on sale.

It’s no secret that Dyson is an industry leader: The company is behind some of our all-time favorite vacuums and air purifiers. Needless to say, when the brand came out with its first-ever hairdryer, the Dyson Supersonic, back in 2016, our interest was seriously piqued. Its lightweight design and futuristic controls landed it a spot in our best hair dryers roundup, but its wildly lofty $400 price tag kept it from moving much higher up than the middle of the pack. Today, however, you can get it for a rare discount at Best Buy.

This cult-favorite hair tool, regularly $399.99, drops to $319.99 right now for My Best Buy members (it's free to sign up here).

Though the Supersonic certainly wasn't our best-tested dryer overall—that honor went to the Bio Ionic GrapheneMX hair dryer ($178.29)—it's a tool that's beloved by more than 5,200 Best Buy shoppers.

The Supersonic blow dryer is instantly recognizable with its unique design.

The Supersonic's innovative construction was impressive enough: We were particularly intrigued by the unique lock buttons, which ensure that the modes won't accidentally switch while you're drying, curling or twirling your locks.

Its super-small motor, which is located inside the handle of the dryer, makes it much more lightweight in your hand (it weighs in at just under a pound!), if a little unnatural due to the thick, non-contoured handle. While this dryer is not completely silent, as the company claims, we did find it to be quieter than other models we've tested: According to our in-depth review, it was "quiet enough that you can have a conversation over it." Our tester also found that it quickly and efficiently blow-dried her hair, if only by a few minutes less than normal.

You'll receive three magnetic attachments with your purchase (two smoothing nozzles and a diffuser), along with a non-slip mat to stop the tool from falling off your bathroom sink.

There's no telling how long this sale will last, so you'll want to move ASAP to snag this discounted dryer at Best Buy, where you’ll also receive free shipping. Happy styling!

