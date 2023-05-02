Famed folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was one of the most renowned voices to come from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s. (May 2)
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was one of the most renowned voices to come from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s. (May 2)
Lightfoot's six-decade career began in the early 1960s on the Toronto folk circuit and went worldwide in the 1970s thanks to a string of influential hits.
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk singer-songwriter known for “If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown” and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died Monday. Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. Considered one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums and penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway," “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."
Pittsburgh needs four quarterbacks when training camp starts.
The Duke of Sussex is expected to spend just 24 hours in Britain for a whistlestop visit to watch his father’s Coronation.
Amazon has launched Fire TV Channels, a new hub for free, ad-supported TV (FAST). The tech giant made the announcement during its NewFronts presentation to advertisers at New York’s Lincoln Center. Because food programming will be a key ingredient in the new destination, the company enlisted Martha Stewart to help promote it (see video above). […]
The 10 most forgotten items come as no surprise and include phones, wallets, keys, jewelry and headphones.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as next month. In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday, Yellen said, "we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time." CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
"Nearly every single sample had PFAS in it, and at levels that consuming a single serving of fish would be equivalent to a year of contaminated water," one scientist said.
Detroit's Reparations Task Force members are eyeing ways to compensate Detroiters seeking redress for past harms.
The moon will darken but not completely disappear as it slips into Earth's outer shadow on Friday (May 5), creating a penumbral lunar eclipse.
Sanders is no stranger to calling the league out.
The Academy is cracking down on violation punishments in rule changes for screenings, campaigns, and social media after Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh controversies.
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump seeks a mistrial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegation lawsuit, claiming the judge made "prejudicial rulings."
The subarctic animal was an unusual visitor especially amid the area’s recent hot weather, officials said.
The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is a showcase for celebrity couture. Here are the best looks from the 2023 edition.
It’s 20 percent off for InStyle readers only.
The ’90s arrive. Grunge was coming. But who knew these late-stage hair metal albums would mark the end of the party?
Stewart Mandel had Texas losing Arch Manning or Quinn Ewers by the 2023 season.
In testimony before Congress last week, Weingarten attempted to rewrite her part in the school closures that led to massive education disruption nationwide.
Mary Kat (Mikey) McCall is Joanna Gaines's younger sibling. The two siblings star in Magnolia Network's 'The Retro Plant Shop.'