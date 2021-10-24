A famed RV maker unveiled its latest over $210,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van - see inside the new Jayco Terrain

The rear of the 2022 Jayco Terrain. Jayco

Jayco has unveiled its latest camper van: the $210,750 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based 2022 Terrain.

Over the past few years, Jayco has been looking to "put a ton of focus in the van segment."

Demands for RVs have remained strong as RV makers continue to face supply chain challenges.

Jayco - a longstanding RV maker owned by Thor Industries - has rolled out its latest camper van, the 2022 Terrain, as demand for RVs remains resilient.

Tiny homes on wheels have been in high demand since the start of COVID-19, and for now, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

This year, wholesale RV shipments will likely "reach an all-time high" while continuing to grow through next year, according to data from the RV Industry Association.

Van-influencer Nikita Crump sits on top of her van, a Ford Transit Connect. Nikita Crump

One particular recreational vehicle has grown the most in popularity over the past covid-plagued years: class B RVs, or camper vans, Ryan Eash, Jayco's product director, told Insider.

According to Eash, camper vans are "currently an over 10,000-unit-a-year market, which has really doubled from the last 18 months."

Unsurprisingly, amid this boom in popularity, Jayco has felt the pressure to expand its camper van lineup: "We're going to continue to build our van portfolio as fast as we can," Eash said.

"We have really felt over the past couple of years that we need to put a ton of focus in that van segment," Eash said, noting the particularly "underserved" off-grid four-by-four market.

Enter Jayco's new four-by-four Terrain built on a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which tackles this specific segment.

Let's take a closer look at the van, which starts at $210,750 with a required "customer value package."

The new Jayco Terrain has been under development for the past 1.5 years.

The van - which is just under 20 feet long - can sleep two people and seat four.

According to Eash, the van appeals to the younger, more adventurous crowd with its "clean and modern [look] with a rugged feel that one would want going off-road."

Heading inside, the front driver and passenger seats can swivel to face the interior of the van. These two seats can then be used in conjunction with the flip-up table and two additional reclinable passenger seats to create a small dining room-like space.

But if you'd rather dine outside, there's also an exterior fold-down table and an awning with lights for shaded outdoor lounging.

The van's bathroom is located just behind the two passenger seats. This space fits a shower, a toilet, removable shelves, a clothing line, and a roof vent.

The kitchen is right across from the bathroom and comes with everything you might need to prepare a quick meal, such as an induction cooktop, a refrigerator, a sink, and pull-out countertop and pantry extensions.

Like most camper van layouts, the bedroom is behind the bathroom and kitchen. Here, you'll find a drop-down bed that can be stored in the ceiling when it's not in use.

Storage is important when you're living a downsized life on the road. To accommodate this necessity for storage space, the Terrain has roof racks and an under-bed garage.

The van is also lined with LED lights, an air conditioner, and a heating system to moderate the temperature and brightness inside the tiny home on wheels.

All of this is powered by the lithium battery, inverter, alternator, and solar panels, which can support the tiny home on wheels while it's operating off-grid.

To make the van off-road capable, Jayco included features like upgraded shocks and an anti-roll bar.

The company has begun shipping the new Terrain to its dealers over the last month.

And so far, it's been seeing "overwhelming interest" in the Terrain from both existing #VanLifers and those new to the lifestyle, according to Eash.

But at the same time, the RV and auto industries have been plagued by the ongoing supply chain and computer chip crisis, which has hindered production efforts for many major RV makers.

"We're building as many [RVs] as we possibly can, but as of right now, the demand for motorhomes is way higher than what can be supplied, not just [from] us at Jayco, but the entire industry," Eash said.

"We're doing as best we can, but currently retail demand still outpaces what we're able to supply," he continued.

