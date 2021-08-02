Famed skateboarder Terry Kennedy arrested for allegedly beating man to death

(Getty Images)

Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy could face charges of homicide after a man he allegedly attacked at an Illinois motel died.

Mr Kennedy was arrested last week for allegedly attacking Josiah Kassahun, 23, at an Oakbrook Terrace motel.

The man suffered a fractured skull and concussion from the alleged attack, and he died in the hospital on Saturday, TMZ reported, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Although Mr Kenendy, 36, was initially booked for assault, prosecutors would now pursue either a manslaughter or murder charge from the skateboarder. It was not clear which charge they would pursue.

Mr Kenendy was booked after he reportedly first fled the scene following the attack.

He then told a police officer nine times that he would “kill one of you police. We kill police where I’m from,” TMZ reported.

The man also faces charges of aggravated battery in a public place and threatening a public official.

It was not clear what led to the alleged altercation between Mr Kennedy and the victim.

Mr Kennedy, who previously appeared alongside fellow skateboard Rob Dyrdek, including appearances on MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, has a bail of $100,000. This bail could increase if prosecutors escalate the charges against the man.

He is expected to remain in prison until his first court appearance.