Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Markets, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 - Featuring Emerging Drugs AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, Lomitapide, AKCEA-APOCIII - LRx, and ARO-APOC3

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the FCS, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the FCS market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The FCS market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, FCS market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted FCS market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current FCS treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.





Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology

The total prevalent cases of FCS in the 7MM were found to be 5,801 in 2017 which is expected grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The FCS epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current FCS patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted FCS epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalence of FCS, Total Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS, Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS, and Treated Patient Pool of FCS] scenario of FCS in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology



Estimates show that the highest prevalent population of FCS is in the United States, followed by Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in 2017.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Waylivra (volanesorsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutic



Waylivra (Volanesorsen) is a 2'-O-(2-methoxyethyl) antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) inhibitor of the molecular target apolipoprotein C-III (APOC-III). Volanesorsen is delivered as a subcutaneous injection of 280 mg/1.5 mL weekly in a single-use pre-filled syringe.



Waylivra is indicated as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of patients with FCS. In May 2019, Akcea and Ionis have received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of FCS for Waylivra. The company has launched Waylivra in Germany, however, launch in other European countries is expected in 2020. The company has also initiated ATU (Autorisation Temporaire d'Utilisation - Temporary Use Authorization) in France. This drug is not approved by the US FDA. Also recently in January 2020, NICE rejected Waylivra for the treatment of FCS.



Waylivra is a product of Ionis' proprietary antisense technology. Antisense technology is an innovative platform for discovering first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for treating disease. Unlike most other drug technologies that work by affecting existing proteins in the body, antisense medicines target RNA, the intermediary that conveys genetic information from a gene to the protein synthesis machinery in the cell. By targeting RNA instead of proteins, antisense technology can be used to increase, decrease or alter the production of specific proteins.



Emerging Drugs

