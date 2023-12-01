Familiar face joins field for open Dunnellon City Council seats

DUNNELLON — A fourth person has thrown his hat into the ring to be considered for two soon-to-be-open Dunnellon City Council seats.

The applicant is a former city council member who's no stranger to the challenges Dunnellon faces — and has faced in the past.

The topic is expected to be discussed at council's Dec. 4 workshop. A vote is expected the following week at the regular city council meeting. Nov. 30 was the deadline for those interested in the jobs.

The Star-Banner received a copy of the applicant's paperwork. Here's what we know:

Name: Charles J. "Chuck" Dillon.

On his two-page application, Dillion said he has been a city of Dunnellon voter since 1980, owns CJ Dillon Enterprises, Inc., and presently does not sit on any city boards or hold public office.

This file photo shows former Dunnellon City Council member Chuck Dillon, second from left.

Dillon said he's willing to file Form 6, a document that's required by the state to disclose assets and liabilities. Mayor Wally Dunn and council member Juliane Mendonca openly said they're not going to fill out the form, and instead will resign their seats.

Dillon's resume: Dillon said he has a bachelor's degree from Valdosta State and master's degrees from the University of Florida in administration and counseling from Nova Southeast University.

According to Dillon, he has donated materials and his services to the city for the expansion of the original Dunnellon library, renovations of the Dunnellon Public Services building, construction of restrooms at City Beach, L.O. Robertson Park and playground, and City Beach river walk and fishing pier.

Dillon previously served on council for 16 years, including two years as mayor. He has many accomplishments, including developing the first and last comprehensive plan. He also was instrumental in steering the city back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dillon told a Star-Banner reporter that he wants council members to have an opportunity to pick from an array of candidates and "whatever they decide (meaning council officials) they decide."

Other candidates: Dillon joins Valerie Hanchar, Adam J. Nichols and Art Jones as those seeking the open positions.

What's next? The new council members will serve until November 2024. Then they would have to face the voters if they wanted to remain on council.

The mayor and city council members serve staggered four-year terms. The mayor is one of five representatives on the council. Their pay before taxes is $150 monthly.

