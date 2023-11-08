Familiar names sweep Des Moines City Council races

TechCrunch

At midnight last Friday, Alphonzo Terrell held up a glass of Dom Pérignon and toasted his one-year anniversary of being laid off at Twitter. If it weren’t for that moment, he wouldn’t be in Austin at an AfroTech after-party, surrounded by thousands of people who now know his name and his social media app, Spill. As a competitor to the platform now known as X, Spill hails itself as a safer place for Black Americans and the LGBTQ community and has amassed around 200,000 users, he said.