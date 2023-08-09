This familiar restaurant near busy intersection has closed. It fed Boiseans for 2 decades

If you’ve braved traffic near the intersection of Glenwood Street and Chinden Boulevard lately, you probably noticed something amiss.

Like, wait — what happened to Carl’s Jr.?

The large, standalone restaurant at 4999 W. Glenwood St. has been a familiar sight for, seemingly, ever. Not now. It recently closed. All signs have been removed from the building and its towering pylon. The interior is empty with the exception of booths, tables and the “Cool Kids Playland” that reaches up to the ceiling in a second room.

Carl’s Jr. was an anchor of the Glenwood City Centre complex for at least 17 years — maybe 20? The precise opening date was not immediately available, but Idaho Statesman archives track the restaurant as far back as 2006. The building was constructed in 2003, according to a real estate listing.

Known for charbroiled burgers, chicken, fries and shakes — and sexy national ads that drew criticism not so long ago — Carl’s Jr. is one of the heavy hitters of fast-food chains in the United States. Despite its Garden City closure, Carl’s Jr. still operates Treasure Valley locations in Boise, Meridian, Eagle and Nampa.

The former home of Carl’s Jr. is now closed and empty on Glenwood Street in Garden City.

For longtime Boiseans, the obvious question is: What will happen to the recognizable, now-empty building looming next to Starbucks at Glenwood and Chinden?

It’s for sale for $1,555,000 — or for lease, according to the real estate listing. Ostensibly, it will need the right fit. At more than 3,700 square feet, the space might be a bit “super-sized” for some restaurants. Perhaps it will be filled by another type of retail entirely?

Nearby, another notable former eatery awaits a second chance at life, too: The former Barrelhouse, 5181 N. Glenwood St., a locally owned bar and grill that shuttered last year.