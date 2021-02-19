Exclusive: Families will be able to meet again next month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Prime Minister will reveal his roadmap for how the nationwide lockdown will start to be lifted - Geoff Pugh/AFP via Getty Images
The Prime Minister will reveal his roadmap for how the nationwide lockdown will start to be lifted - Geoff Pugh/AFP via Getty Images

Families will be reunited, all schools will return within weeks and care home residents will be allowed visitors under plans to ease Covid restrictions being announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, The Telegraph can reveal.

The move will be revealed in the Prime Minister's roadmap for how the nationwide lockdown will start to be lifted.

Two different households will be allowed to meet outside by Easter – allowing groups of relatives to finally catch up in gardens or parks – thanks to the lifting of rules that stop two household groups from gathering outdoors.

Relatives who live far away from each other may have to wait a little longer, however, because it is unclear when guidance telling people to remain in their local areas will be lifted.

A senior Whitehall source said: "What the public is longing for more than anything is seeing family members and loved ones. It's been a very long time and a difficult year."

Number 10 is concerned about the impact lockdown has had on families kept apart from each other, with Mr Johnson talking about the mental "strain" of restrictions this week.

It comes as promising new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the number of people infected with Covid had dropped by 30 per cent in a week and the virus 'R' rate had fallen again.

On Friday, Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, raised hopes of Easter "staycation" holidays, saying he was looking at whether hotels and B&Bs with "self-contained" accommodation could open.

New analysis also suggests hairdressers and non-essential shops in England could start being opened towards the end of next month if cases continue to drop at the current rates.

But The Telegraph understands social distancing rules that say people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for "months".

The reopening roadmap has been closely guarded by Number 10, with Cabinet ministers handed numbered paper copies at meetings to be returned before leaving.

Mr Johnson will seek approval from the Cabinet for the plans on Monday before announcing them to Parliament, with a televised press conference expected later that day.

All schools in England, both primary and secondary, are expected to be allowed to open on March 8 – the date the Prime Minister had earmarked for possible reopening.

However that does not guarantee that all pupils will go back that day because some schools may choose to stagger class returns as they carry out mass testing when the gates reopen.

The principle that all schools would return at once was objected to by a coalition of nine education unions and professional bodies on Friday.

Calling for a "phased return", the groups, including the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), the NAHT school leaders' union and the National Education Union (NEU), described the prospect of all pupils coming back to classrooms at once as "reckless".

The Guardian, citing education sources, reported that Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, had also expressed opposition to a "big bang" reopening of schools.

The paper reported that Prof Whitty was "very unhappy" with the idea of all 10 million children and staff returning to schools in England on March 8. Government sources countered the claims, telling the paper he had no reservations over the policy.

From March 8, there will be changes to the care home visit rules, with each resident allowed to name one person to become a regular indoor visitor. The individual selected will be required to have a Covid test before visiting, wear personal protective equipment during the trip and avoid close contact.

However they will be allowed to hold hands with the resident – a degree of human contact barred under the current rules – and return for multiple visits.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said: "I know how important visiting a loved one is and I'm pleased we will soon be in a position for people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes.

"This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down to allow greater visiting in a step-by-step way in the future."

Mr Johnson and his Cabinet have stressed throughout this week that the lifting of restrictions will be "cautious" in the hope that it can be "irreversible", with no more lockdowns. While the Prime Minister's roadmap will name some dates, they will be "earliest" ones and could be delayed further if Covid surges again.

During a round of interviews on Friday, Mr Drakeford said Wales could potentially reopen its tourism industry around Easter and that B&Bs and hotels with room service could be included as long as the accommodation is self-contained.

He told the PA news agency: "We will use the same definition as we did last year. We reopened the tourism economy starting with self-contained accommodation last year, and I think the industry made a real success of that."

Government sources declined to speculate on whether something similar could happen in England, stressing it was too early to make such decisions.

Some 481,300 people living in England had Covid in the week ending Feb 12, according to ONS estimates – down from 695,400 a week earlier.

The ONS also estimated that the 'R' rate – the number of people an infected person will pass coronavirus to – was at 0.6 to 0.9 for the UK, compared to 0.7 to 0.9 in the previous week. The lower range of the estimate has never been lower than 0.6 since scientists began producing it in May.

Recommended Stories

  • A silent pandemic within a global one: Help someone (or yourself) escape domestic abuse

    “During this pandemic, especially, it is really important to check in on your neighbors, friends and family … and our hotline is open 24/7.”

  • Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, US media reports

    Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to US reports. The pair have reportedly spent little time together in recent months, with West, 43, said to be spending most of the time at his home in Wyoming while Kardashian West, 40, opted to stay primarily in Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. They had been friends for years prior to their marriage, with West appearing in a 2010 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take New York. They began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was still legally married to professional basketball player Kris Humphries. They welcomed the birth of their daughter North West in June 2013, before going on to have three more children - daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

  • No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades. That split has now been formalised after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: Harry and Meghan will lose their treasured royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.

  • Target Already Has the Cutest Easter Decor & We're Obsessed

    Easter is on Sunday, April 4 this year — which means we’ve got plenty of time to prepare, from getting kids’ Easter baskets ready to sprucing up our home with cute seasonal Easter decor. And thanks to Target, we’re already eager to get started on the latter —because the retailer just dropped the cutest home […]

  • Buckingham palace confirms Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals

    Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple's split from the royal family.

  • Dow Jones Closes At Break-Even After Paring Earlier Gains; These Travel Stocks Break Out

    The Dow Jones closed at breakeven in today's stock market after paring earlier gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite traded off their highs.

  • UK's Harry and Meghan make final split with royals

    It’s official: Harry and his wife Meghan have made their final split with the British Royal family.One of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades was formalized on Friday (February 19), with Buckingham Palace confirming that the couple will not be returning as working members of the monarchy.The pair caused a stir in January 2020, when they announced they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic -- to live a more independent life and escape the British media.Under a deal brokered by Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan were released from royal duties but had to agree not to use the word "royal" in their branding -- and a 12-month review was agreed.The formalization of the split means the couple will lose their honorary military appointments and royal patronages, which will revert to the queen to be re-distributed among other family members.The decision amounts to an abdication from the royal family, whose senior members have long prioritized duty above personal wishes.Harry and Meghan's new chapter will also involve a new family member: they announced on Sunday they were expecting their second child.They will break their silence on the royal split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Why Easter's Date Changes Every Year

    You might be surprised by the answer!

  • Anthony Fauci exclusive interview: 'When I publicly disagreed with Trump he let terrible things happen'

    It is not easy to secure an interview with Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert, amid the worst pandemic in a century. My first appointment with the spry octogenarian was cancelled at the last minute because he had to take a call from the White House. My second was abandoned 15 minutes after it was due to begin because he was tied up with Democratic congressmen. When we finally come face to face on Zoom, an hour after Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began in the Senate, he apologises. I joke about him having more urgent priorities, like saving the world. ‘Something like that,’ he chuckles from his office in Bethesda, Maryland, munching a cookie by way of a belated lunch and sporting a Stanford University fleece over his shirt and tie. He appears surprisingly relaxed given his immense responsibilities at this time of crisis, but then it takes a lot to faze Dr Fauci.

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • Iran reacts coolly to U.S. talk offer, demands lifting of sanctions

    Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump left the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • US Marines investigate viral TikTok of female Marine calling out Corps handling of sexual assault

    II Marine Expeditionary Force says Marine in the video is ‘safe’

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Man Who Shoved Elderly Asian Woman RELEASED By Police Without Bail, 'Under Supervision'

    The man who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 52-year-old Asian woman in Flushing, Queens was released early this morning. Patrick Mateo, 47, was released from custody this morning at around 3 a.m. without bail, according to the Forest Hills Post. Mateo was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and harassment after photos and videos of him assaulting 52-year-old Asian woman, who was waiting in line at a bakery, went viral.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago