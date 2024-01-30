Families of Arkansas Schools for Blind, Deaf students hoping to see major changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families of students at Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ASBVI) and the Arkansas School for the Deaf (ASD) are now in a game of waiting, hoping to see changes made at the campuses.

Shortly after a story aired on KARK 4 News with a legislator and parent of an ASBVI student shedding light on the conditions, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva and other state leaders held a private meeting.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) told KARK 4 News the day after the meeting that state leaders had started discussing at least one new building.

Arkansas senator’s social media post sheds light on conditions at schools for blind and deaf

In the meantime, a survey was shared on Facebook by the Arkansas Department of Education. It encouraged parents to provide input on what changes need to be made.

Some who were able to complete it said there is still a lot more to address.

Katie Womack’s son is a student at ASBVI. He stays on campus during the week and has since he was in the 3rd grade. He is now 13 years old.

“They [students] are getting what they need there, and that’s what gets you through,” Womack said. “They’re thriving, they are happy, they are in their element.”

KARK 4 News spoke with ASBVI and ASD school board’s new chairman Robert Fagan last week after the board meeting where other families also voiced their concerns.

Gov. Sanders holds meetings to discuss conditions at Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Arkansas School for the Deaf

“It’s crucial we make some major changes in our infrastructure on these schools,” Fagan said. “I think we can do that.”

In the questionnaire, Womack said there were no questions about leadership on campus. She feels there need to be some new faces and motivated people who can relate to the students.

“If they [students] see that some of these people with the same disabilities are succeeding and have a job, that’s really good I think,” Womack said. “They also can teach them ways they learned.”

Womack added that the survey did not include questions about the dorms.

“It’s just not good living conditions, and that’s what I feel like needs to be addressed first,” she said.

Fagan agreed in last week’s interview that the dorms are “not in good shape” and need “major improvements.”

Womack also wishes she had been asked about dorm parents- who oversee the kids. She said families need more communication from them, as many are often wondering throughout the week what their kids are doing. She also hopes to see some opportunities for students to do things outside of school during the week and be able to leave their dorm rooms more.

The parents KARK 4 News has heard from have said the dorms are likely understaffed and the dorm parents have a lot on their plate, so they hope to see more people come and work at the schools soon.

“Our kids don’t have an option to be at home and get the education they need,” Womack said. “I feel like that dorm room should feel like home to them, and right now it’s not.”

‘I assure you we’re going to make some decisions,’ State leaders discuss conditions at Arkansas Schools for Blind, Deaf

She added that the online survey was not formatted to be accessible for blind or deaf parents, so it will not include input from a lot of the schools’ families.

Families addressed the issue in last week’s board meeting as well, with one parent telling the board, “We really need your voice to fight for us, and this survey was unacceptable.” His statement was followed by applause from the crowd of parents and families.

Another question Womack referenced asked parents if their kids can learn online, she told KARK 4 News. She said she is concerned this could indicate the schools doing away with on-campus housing.

A spokesperson for the ADE provided the following statement in response to questions about the survey and possible decisions the state is considering:

“Legislators asked for feedback from constituents regarding services provided to students. The department did not create the survey but shared it on social media to encourage responses. This survey is just one avenue to gauge feedback about the services provided at the schools. The department hasn’t received survey results yet. The results, once received, will be provided to the schools’ board of trustees at an upcoming meeting. There have been no decisions made regarding the status of the schools.”

When asked if removing the dorms and transitioning those students to virtual learning is a possibility, Mundell reiterated that the ADE did not make this survey, so the department cannot weigh in on any questions or rumors.

Fagan did indicate last week after the meeting that the board is looking at improvements, rather than cutting back on anything.

“Some of our dorms are just not in good shape and we need to make improvements,” he said. “No one’s going to close any schools down.”

Family says they’re frustrated over rejection letter from Arkansas School for the Blind

In a November 2023 interview, Hester said state leaders who had recently met with the governor discussed some consolidation on a few fronts, adding that Arkansas is the only state in the nation with two separate schools for the blind and visually impaired, and the deaf.

The senator pointed to the 133 acres and 35 buildings currently, along with the six principals and two superintendents when referencing the consolidation possibilities.

He said it is still being debated where a new building would go, but the state has allocated $134 million for work on both schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.