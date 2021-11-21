Families and Battle Creek police plead for community help in unsolved murder cases

Rosetta Brewer prepares to release some of the 66 balloons in memory of homicide victims during a service Saturday.

The pain of homicides is real and unending and it takes more than the police to solve cases, Battle Creek families and authorities agreed Saturday.

"We can't do our jobs and serve and protect and help find justice for victims of crime without the help of the community," Battle Creek Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley told a group of about 30 people. "Families deserve to heal and families deserve closure and families deserve justice."

Bagley and other members of law enforcement met for two hours with family members of homicide victims whose cases are unsolved and the message from both sides was a need for community involvement.

"This is not about snitching, it is about relationships and for families who are hurting finding them some closure, healing and that justice can be served," Bagley said

Rosetta Brewer, whose son was killed in 2006, organized the group S.I.S.T.E.R.S. as a support for other mothers and fathers who have lost children to homicides. The memorial service for unsolved homicides, supported by the Battle Creek Community Foundation, is her first and is planned as an annual event.

"We have to do something," she said. "Nobody understands our pain unless they lost their child."

Charles Hollins, whose 24-year-old daughter, Eniyah Hollins was shot and killed June 27, said while embracing Brewer, "I know the pain of this woman now." He then pointed around the room to others who lost children. "And of this woman, and this woman and that man.

"Every second I don't know what I will do. I am 43 and I am not suppose to lose my baby."

Hollins said, however, the wrong people were attending the meeting.

"We need the young people in here. We know what to do but they are the ones who don't know what to do. If you see and you know who did it, step up. You have lots of people who have your back."

LaVonza Wilson-Fields said her son, RaVon McKinley, 21, was shot and killed in 2012 while attending a vigil for another homicide victim. No one has been charged in McKinley's death.

"You don't know how much this hurts," she said. 'I hurt every single day. My son was good to me, no matter what anyone else says about him. He was good to me.

"I pray for everybody when it comes to this because they don't know how much this hurts. If you have not been in my shoes or anyone here's shoes, you don't know. You don't have a clue."

Charles Hollins speaks about the shooting death in June of daughter as he embraces Rosetta Brewer during a Saturday memorial service for homicide victims dating back to 1968.

Detective Scott Marshall, assigned to work on cold cases, said, "one of the things that is the biggest trouble for me is community involvement. Without community support, we run into roadblocks.

"DNA is only part of solving the cases," Marshall said. "We can have DNA and we can have evidence but we still need community support. We need witnesses coming forward. The culture of snitching has to be eradicated."

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said many of the 66 cases listed on a poster at the meeting have been solved.

"We have solved many of the cases but we just can't prove them in court," Gilbert said. "We need people to come forward and then we can prosecute. You are not a snitch, you are a witness. There is a difference."

And Sgt. Jeff Case echoed others from the department when he said police officers and detectives are working to solve cases and do care about the community.

"For the community to want to work with us we have to have real relationships and have to prove ourselves," Case said. "If you are a cop and work eight hours a day you are only spending 40 hours a week in a neighborhood but if you live there you are always there. It takes a team effort."

Jerry Steiner said from the audience that "we know there are people walking around who know who killed our people. Lets stop passing the buck. Lets find out why Blacks in our community feel like they don't have to tell the truth.

"We have a mentality among ourselves that we can kill each other and as long as we don't tell the police they won't do nothing because they have nothing to work on. The mentality is 'I figure I can kill this brother and as long as his people don't tell.' The police can only do so much," Steiner said.

"No one understand our pain," Brewer . "The police know but they don't do anything if no one comes forward."

