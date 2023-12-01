Families are bearing the brunt of the failure to cap care costs

It took a while, but the public is slowly understanding the full cunning of Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak’s stealth income tax heist.

Freezing the main income tax thresholds and lowering the starting point for top-rate tax, in a time of high inflation and wage growth, has filled the pockets of the Treasury.

The National Insurance (NI) “giveaway” isn’t fooling anyone. We are all paying far more tax as a result of the Tories – and the polls show messing around with NI rates no-one has heard of isn’t going to cut it.

However, what most haven’t cottoned on to yet is the scale of the betrayal over care costs, a perennially neglected policy area in serious need of reform.

Here too, there is a form of stealth tax.

Put simply, in England those with assets above the “upper capital limit” of £23,250 are expected to meet all their personal care costs from their income or capital (including the value of their home). Once the value of your assets drops below the lower limit of £14,250, the assets are ignored and the local authority picks up the tab.

Boris Johnson promised to raise these limits to £100,000 and £20,000 respectively this autumn – but the plans were pushed back to 2025 once he was forced from Downing Street.

Instead, just as with income tax, the burden on individuals is growing because the thresholds have been left unchanged while inflation has run rampant.

If the thresholds had risen by inflation, the lower limit would now be around £21,000 – meaning an extra £6,600 or so of assets would have been protected, according to pension company Just Group.

Likewise, if the upper limit had risen, it would be more like £33,000 – meaning people would start receiving state support on their care fees far earlier.

Mr Johnson’s promise to cap at £86,000 the overall cost of what an individual would be expected to pay towards their care (although room and board and any “upgrades” beyond basic care homes are on top) has also failed to materialise.

No government has been brave enough to tackle Britain’s obvious and worsening care problem. For genuine reform to also be a vote winner, a government would have to spend billions of pounds. So instead we have paralysis.

The consequence of a total lack of progress is two-fold.

Firstly, the insurance and healthcare industry is simply not developing the kinds of financial products that people could buy to ensure they have enough cash to pay for their care years down the line. And saving more can just mean paying more until your assets are depleted.

Secondly, while the system remains unreformed and impossible to understand, families up and down the country will spend hours grappling with how to get their affairs in order – and worrying themselves sick.

Many readers I speak to are mainly concerned about the family home having to be sold to pay for care (a myth) or fear (correctly) that the value of the property will be swallowed up after their death when the council comes for its share.

And that’s before you have to try to navigate the “continuing healthcare” rules which can see the NHS pick up every single penny of the cost of nursing care, yet are rarely used.

These problems transcend party politics. As with the introduction of near-compulsory workplace pensions a decade ago, we need national agreement on the way forward. Rishi, Keir – be brave.

Recommended

The Tory care funding mess that robs you of your dignity – and life savings

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.